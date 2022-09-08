‘Alto’s Odyssey’ studio launching ‘Lucky Luna’ platformer for iOS on Netflix Games [Now available]

Following up on its range of hits like Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, Where Cards Fall, and more, award-winning developer Snowman is set to bring its next all-new game, Lucky Luna to iOS and Android this summer through Netflix Games.

Update 9/8: Lucky Luna is now available for both iOS and Android.

Lucky Luna is a vertical platformer with a twist… no jump button!

“Outcast on a mysterious island in a foreign land, Luna wakes up dazed and alone…

In the distance ahead, a set of towering ruins dominate the skyline–beckoning her forward.

Join Luna on a magical journey into the depths of hidden temples and secret dungeons. Dive as deep as you dare to unlock the mysteries of her past by conquering the trails ahead.”

Since there’s no jump function, with each level you experience “new mechanics through its environmental features” to help you guide Luna.

There’s no firm release date yet, but Snowman will be launching Lucky Luna this summer. It will be free for Netflix subscribers through the streaming giant’s gaming service.

Check out a closer look at this fun platformer in the trailer:

And if you haven’t checked out the Alto’s Adventure series, Snowman has remastered and expanded both titles for Apple Arcade.

