Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac [New for April]

USB-C/Thunderbolt display options have really expanded over the last couple of years. While Apple’s Pro Display XDR isn’t the best fit for most Mac users at $5,000+, it also offers the more affordable Studio Display. And there are also lots of solid choices from LG, Samsung, BenQ, and more. Let’s look at the best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays available in the $400-$1,600 range.
Update 4/28/23: Following BenQ’s launch of three new 4K USB-C displays at affordable prices, my colleague Fernando has tested out the 32-inch version. Along with that model, there are two new 27-inch Ergo Arm 4K USB-C Designer Monitors. The compelling new displays start at $599.
And two more notable monitors are on the way this year. Samsung announced its first 5K monitor that will compete with Apple’s Studio Display. And Dell detailed its first 6K monitor that may be an interesting Apple Pro Display XDR alternative. We’re still waiting on the launch and pricing details for these two monitors.
All the displays below work with a single-cable setup with your MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and even PCs. The iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Air and later can also be used with any of these USB-C/Thunderbolt displays but with limitations.
Even though Apple’s 6K Pro Display XDR is a fantastic product (full review), the reality is that at $5,000+, it’s overkill for many MacBook owners’ needs, budgets, or both.
Fortunately, there are some solid 32-inch+ options from other companies in the $1,000 ballpark that offer a compelling experience. And we’ll also look at some 27-32-inch 4K USB-C displays in the $400-$800 range.
Best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays for Mac: 32-inch and larger
LG 32UL950-W
This is LG’s UltraFine 32-inch display that includes a solid feature set like two Thunderbolt 3 ports plus two USB-A ports, slim bezels, support for use in portrait orientation, and more.
In his full review, my colleague Jeff Benjamin found he liked the design better than LG’s other UltraFine models with many of the same features.
Specs:
- 31.5-inch UHD 4K display (3840 x 2160)
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98%
- 600 nits HDR peak brightness, 450 nits standard
- VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
- Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports (in x 1 (PD 60W) / out x 1)
- 4K Daisy Chain with Thunderbolt™ 3
- 2 x USB-A
- DisplayPort 1.4
- HDMI 2.0
- 3.5mm headphone output
- MSRP: $1,300, often available for less
The LG 32UL950-W can be found on Amazon as well as other retailers like B&H Photo.
LG 34BK95U-W
Moving up a couple of inches, LG’s 34-inch widescreen Thunderbolt 3/USB-C display offers a 5120 x 2160 resolution (in-between 4K and 5K). Jeff reviewed this display and found it to be a compelling option for creative pros.
But if you’re a creative professional who knows what you’re getting yourself into, this display is a significant real estate upgrade from 4K. Just make sure you understand that this is really a 4.5K display, and it doesn’t offer any resolution advantages over a true 5K display like the one found in the 5K iMac or iMac Pro.
Specs:
- Nano IPS (In-Plane Switching) Panel
- Thunderbolt 3 Interface
- Power output: 85W
- 5120 x 2160 Resolution
- 21:9 Aspect Ratio
- 60Hz Refresh Rate
- Brightness: 450 (Typ), 360 (min) cd/m2
- Support for VESA HDR 600
- DCI-P3 98%
- 2 x HDMI
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 2 x USB 3.0
- 3.5mm headphone input
- Speakers: 5W x 2
- Slim bezel design on all four sides
- MSRP: $1,649, often available for less
The LG 34WK95U-W is usually in stock at Amazon and B&H Photo.
BenQ PD3220U
This is a nice alternative to the LG options above. The 32-inch BenQ PD3220U features Thunderbolt 3, 4K resolution, 95% DCI-P3 color, 85W power delivery for MacBooks, a variety of professional modes, hotkey puck, solid metal stand, and lots of I/O.
Specs:
- 3840 x 2160 resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Brightness: 250 typical, 300 nits HDR peak
- 95% DCI-P3
- HDR10
- 1 x Thunderbolt 3 – 85W power delivery
- 1 x Thunderbolt 3 – 15W power delivery
- 2 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
- 3 x USB 3.1
- 1 x USB C
- 1 x USB B
- Headphone jack
- Slim bezels
- MSRP: $1,199 often available for less
You can usually find the BenQ PD3220U at Amazon and BH Photo.
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor U3223QE
Highlights for this Dell UltraSharp include 98% DCI-P3 color, 90W charging via USB-C for MacBooks, and a convenient integrated hub with USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, DP 1.4, and HDMI.
Specs:
- 31.5-inch display with IPS Black technology
- 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 8ms response time
- Anti-glare finish with 3H hard coating
- Brightness: 400 nits
- USB 3.2 gen 2 hub
- HDMI (HDCP 2.2)
- DisplayPort 1.4
- DisplayPort output
- USB-C upstream/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode with Power Delivery (power up to 90W, HDCP 2.2)
- USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 upstream
- USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 downstream (power up to 15W)
- 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 downstream
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 downstream with Battery Charging 1.2
- Audio line-out (mini-jack)
- LAN (RJ-45 Ethernet)
- MSRP: $1,150
The UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor is available from Amazon and BH Photo.
Dell also makes more affordable UltraSharp models like the 27-inch size.
LG UltraFine OLED Pro
After starting to sell the 32-inch model priced at $3,999 last year, BH Photo later listed the 27-inch model at $2,999.
The move to OLED is interesting. While there are some benefits like blacker blacks, and more, there may be concerns about display burn-in.
BH Photo was the first retailer to sell the UltraFine OLED Pro with a $3,999 price tag (often available for less).
Specs:
- 27 and 31.5-inch OLED screen options (27-inch still unavailable)
- 3840 x 2160 4K resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- USB-C with 90W pass-thru power
- up to 500 nits brightness
- Dolby HDR 400 True Black
- 1 ms response time
- 10-bit color depth
- 2 x DisplayPort
- 3 x USB
- 1 x HDMI
- DCI P3 at 99%
- Adobe RGB 99%
For a closer look, check out the first full review:
- First LG UltraFine OLED Pro review calls the display ‘astonishing’ as launch appears imminent [Video]
Apple Studio Display and LG UltraFine displays
Studio Display
Apple’s Studio Display arrived alongside the new Mac Studio and marks the return to prosumer monitors after letting LG’s UltraFine series serve as its official recommendation since 2016.
Starting at $300 above the LG UltraFine 5K the Studio Display is aimed at those who value Apple’s refined (and metal) build quality.
Specs:
- 27-inch panel
- 5K 5120 x 2880 resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 218 PPI
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 600 nits brightness
- P3 wide color support
- True Tone support
- 1 Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W power delivery plus 3 USB-C ports
- Built-in 12 MP ultra wide camera with Center Stage support
- 6-speaker system with Spatial Audio support
- Studio-quality 3-mic array
- Aluminum build
- Supports most reference modes as Pro Display XDR except HDR
- Price: $1599-$2,299 (depending on stand and screen finish)
Studio Display is available from Apple, Amazon, BH Photo, Best Buy, and more.
Check out our detailed comparison along with more perspective on the Studio Display:
- Here’s how the new Apple Studio Display compares to the Pro Display XDR and LG UltraFine
- In defense of the (unnecessarily controversial) Apple Studio Display
LG UltraFine 24 & 27-inch Displays
While the 27-inch UltraFine display (reviewed)
is was really the only option on the market to support USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 at a full 5K resolution, the $1,300 price may make this a tough sell for some.
Another trade-off here is chunkier bezels for a built-in webcam. The current models are the 5K 27-inch and the 4K 24-inch UltraFine displays.
At almost half the price, the 24-inch 4K UltraFine is a compelling option for an Apple-endorsed display for those okay with the smaller size. The 24-inch version replaced the 21.5-inch 4K model in May 2019 and retails around $700. Check out our full review here.
Best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays for Macs on a budget
While there are some solid displays on the market that include USB-C with less than 4K resolutions, spending several hundred dollars on a new display with a lower picture quality than what you’re used to on your MacBook won’t be a good fit for many.
Here are some of the best USB-C displays that offer a 4K resolution at around $600 or less.
BenQ 27- or 32-inch Ergo Arm 4K
The new Ergo Arm 4K Designer Monitors from BenQ offer a strong feature set and specs with pricing ranging from $599-749.
Specs:
- 27- or 32-inch panel at 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160 (anti-glare matte finish)
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- USB-C single cable connectivity with 90W power delivery (65W for PD2705UA)
- 1 x USB-C input/output
- 1 x USB-C output
- 1x HDMI 2.0
- 1x DisplayPort 1.4
- 2x USB-B (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Input
- 3x USB-A (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Output
- 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
- KVM switch to control two Macs or PCs with one keyboard/mouse
- 250-350 nits brightness
- 163 PPI
- 60Hz refresh rate
- HDR10
- 95% DCI P3/99% sRGB
- 178-degree viewing angle
- 5 ms response time
- 2x 2.5W built-in speakers
- Flexible Ergo Arm
- Price: $599, $629, $749
The $599 PD2705UA has 65W power deliver instead of 90W like the PD2706UA and PD3205UA. Meanwhile, the PD2706UA is the only one of the three to offer DCI P3 support if that’s an important feature.
You can pick up the new BenQ Ergo Arm 4K Designer Monitors direct or from BH Photo. Check out our full review for all the fine details.
Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M8
The successor to last year’s M7, the Smart Monitor M8 offers a compelling package for those that want a 4K resolution, USB-C, and a large screen while spending under $1,000. It even features a very iMac-like design and four color choices too.
Specs:
- USB-C with up to 65W charging
- 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution
- 32-inch panel
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 60Hz refresh rate
- HDR10 support
- Included magnetic SlimFit webcam with face tracking
- 400 nits brightness
- 99% sRGB
- 4ms response time
- Built-in 2.2 channel speakers
- Available in white, blue, green, and pink
- Slim bezels and overall slim design
- Doubles as a smart TV, with Apple TV+ built-in and AirPlay 2
- Price: MSRP $699-$729, often available for less
The Smart Monitor M8 is available direct from Samsung and Amazon with the white version normally going for $699.99 and the colored variants selling for $729.99.
LG 32-inch Smart Monitor
Arriving as a competitor to Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 above, the new LG Smart Monitor features a compelling list of specs and features for its $500 price.
- USB-C with up to 65W charging
- Also includes 2x HDMI, 1x USB-A, 1x Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio jack
- 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution
- 31.5-inch panel
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 65Hz refresh rate
- Clamp-style adjustable stand
- 250 nits brightness
- 90% DCI P3
- 5ms response time
- Doubles as smart TV, with LG’s webOS, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit
- Price: MSRP $499.99
You can find the LG Smart Monitor at Amazon, direct from LG, and soon at BH Photo.
Monoprice 32-inch CrystalPro 4K Monitor
This is a solid option if you’re looking to get a 4K resolution with USB-C connectivity but are okay to skip on the bells and whistles.
Specs:
- 32-inch screen with 4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution
- 1 x USB-C with 65W power delivery
- 2 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
- 1 x headphone jack
- 2 x USB-A ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 5ms response time
- Fully articulating stand
- MSRP: $399.99 (often available for less)
This 32-inch affordable 4K USB-C display from Monoprice is available on Amazon.
LG 32-inch 32UP550-W
This newer budget release from LG is a more compelling option than its older 27-inch 4K 27UK850. The 32UP550-W features a 32-inch screen, 4K resolution, USB-C, 96W power delivery, and more.
Specs:
- 1 x USB-C with 96W power delivery
- 2 x HDMI
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 2 x USB 3.0
- 1 x headphone jack
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Up to 350 nits brightness
- 3840 x 2160 resolution
- DCI-P3 at 90%
- HDR10
- Anti-glare finish
- MSRP: $449 or less
Top comment by Tim McLaughlin
BenQ monitors have a very common bug when attached to M1 based Macs that cause really horrible flickering. I went through 4 of the 27in versions of the BenQ monitors you mention above and ALL had flickering issues. Would remove that recommendation until they fix that.
This 32-inch affordable 4K USB-C display from LG is available to order on Amazon.
Holding Out?
Thinking of waiting? If you feel like you can’t compromise on a 4K resolution but are open to saving some cash by skipping the USB-C/Thunderbolt connectivity, Philips has a 27-inch 4K display for quite a bit less than the price of the other displays on this list. AOC also makes a comparable 27-inch 4K option.
Sidecar
Another option – make use of the great macOS Sidecar feature that lets you use an iPad as a secondary display.
