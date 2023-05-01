 Skip to main content

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro, AirPods 2/3: Which are the best?

May 1 2023
21 Comments
AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro AirPods 3 2

As the follow-up to Apple’s hit earphones with active noise cancellation, AirPods Pro 2 come with a number of thoughtful upgrades. That includes features like 2x more noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, an upgraded charging case with Find My tracking, speaker, lanyard loop, and much more. Read along for our in-depth comparison of AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and 2.

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro, AirPods 2/3: In-depth comparison

Key features

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro AirPods 3 key features

AirPods Pro 2 come packed with lots of new and useful features. Headlining the list is 2x more active noise cancelation, a new adaptive transparency feature, improved audio quality, mics, and a brand new MagSafe charging case with Find My, speaker, and more.

AirPods Pro 2AirPods ProAirPods 3AirPods 2
Active noise cancellation✅ – 2x more than orig. AirPods Pro
Adaptive transparency mode
Transparency mode
Adaptive EQ
Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
IPX4 sweat and water-resistant (buds and case)
Hey Siri support
Automatic switching
MagSafe charging caseOptional
MagSafe charging case with Find My support, speaker, and lanyard loop

Apple says “a new driver and improved acoustic algorithms help Active Noise Cancellation reduce more unwanted noise, so nothing interrupts listening during your commute and when you need to focus.”

And the new adaptive transparency feature powered by the H2 chip can reduce loud noises in your environment up to 48,000 times per second.

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro adaptive transparency

Alongside those features, AirPods Pro 2 uses new algorithms to process sound more quickly. That allows them to immerse you in even higher-fidelity sound customized for your ear shape, better recognize your voice/Siri commands, and reduce distortion.

Battery life and charging case

AirPods Pro 2 case lanyard loop
Charging case speaker

The new MagSafe charging case that comes with AirPods Pro 2 alone may be enough for some people to upgrade.

You’re getting a U1 chip that brings precise Find My support when you lose track of the earphones. The case also has a speaker for new low battery alerts – also useful when lost. Plus there’s a lanyard loop.

When it comes to battery life, AirPods Pro 2 see a bump from 5 hours on a single charge to 6 and 30 hours of use with the case vs 24 hours with the original AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro 2AirPods ProAirPods 3AirPods 2
Battery on a single chargeUp to 6 hoursUp to 5 hoursUp to 6 hoursUp to 5 hours
Talk time on a single chargeUp to 4.5 hoursUp to 3.5 hoursUp to 4 hoursUp to 3 hours
Battery with charging caseUp to 30 hours24+ hoursUp to 30 hoursUp to 24 hours
5 min. charge =~1-hour use~1-hour use~1-hour use~1-hour use
Speaker and Lanyard loop built into charging case
MagSafe charging case
Charge with MagSafe, Apple Watch puck, Qi, or Lightning✅, ✅, ✅, ✅✅, ❌, ✅, ✅✅, ❌, ✅, ✅❌, ❌, ✅, ✅

One more bonus with the new AirPods Pro 2 charging case is the ability to charge with an Apple Watch charging puck alongside MagSafe, Qi, or Lightning.

Chips and connectivity

AirPods Pro 2 chip and connectivity

Apple says the new H2 chip is what enables the valuable new features discussed above. Along with that and the U1 in the charging case, you get Bluetooth 5.3 whereas previous AirPods models use Bluetooth 5.0

AirPods Pro 2AirPods ProAirPods 3AirPods 2
H2 chip
H1 chip
U1 chip in charging case
Bluetooth5.35.05.05.0

Mics, sensors, and audio tech

Some of the new features here for AirPods Pro 2 include a redesigned inward-facing microphone, swipe touch control for volume joins the force sensor stems, a skin-detect sensor from AirPods 3 is present, and an improved custom-built driver and amplifier for the H2 chip.

AirPods Pro 2AirPods ProAirPods 3AirPods 2
Dual beamforming mics
Inward-facing mic
Touch control (force + swipe)
Force sensor
Orig. touch control (taps)
Skin-detect sensor
Dual optical sensors
Motion-detecting accelerometer
Speech-detecting accelerometer
Custom high-excursion Apple driver
Custom high dynamic range amplifier
Vent system for pressure equalization

AirPods Pro 2 fit, size, and weight

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro fit

AirPods Pro 2 are essentially identical in design to AirPods Pro. But one addition is a new XS size ear tips included in the box.

Earbud fit/dimensionsAirPods Pro 2AirPods ProAirPods 3AirPods 2
FitIn-ear (4 silicone tip sizes included)In-ear (3 silicone tip sizes included)Outer-ear/universal fitOuter-ear/universal fit
Height1.22 in (30.9 mm)1.22 in (30.9 mm)1.21 in ( 30.79 mm)1.59 in (40.5 mm)
Width0.86 in (21.8 mm)0.86 in (21.8 mm)0.72 in (18.26 mm)0.65 in (16.5 mm)
Depth0.94 inch (24 mm)0.94 inch (24 mm)0.76 in (19.21 mm)0.71 in (18 mm)
Weight0.19 oz (5.3 g)0.19 oz (5.4 g)0.15 oz (4.28 g)0.14 oz (4 g)

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 wrap-up

AirPods Pro 2

Normally priced at the same $249 that the original AirPods Pro came in at, AirPods Pro 2 feature impressive improvements.

From double the active noise cancellation, new adaptive transparency, increased battery life, upgraded MagSafe charging case, and more, AirPods Pro 2 are helping Apple continue its reign as maker of the most popular earphones.

However, for those that would rather save some cash, and don’t mind skipping the new features, keep an eye out for better prices on the original AirPods Pro. Of course, if an in-ear fit isn’t your thing, AirPods 3 are the way to go.

AirPods Pro 2 are available from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, and BH Photo.

Thanks for reading our guide on AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and 2!

