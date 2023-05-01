Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Report: watchOS 10 to include revamped design with a focus on widgets
- iPadOS 17 features: Stage Manager, Lock Screen widgets, more
- Apple discloses number of monthly active users for the App Store in Europe
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at [email protected]. You can also rate us in A
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments