Apple releases watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 beta 4 to developers 

Apple on Tuesday released the fourth betas of watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 to developers. The updates come after Apple began testing with the new betas last month. Read on as we detail what’s new in these updates.

These are the updates released today:

watchOS 9.5 beta 4, build number: 20T5560a

tvOS 16.5 beta 4, build number: 20L5559a

macOS Monterey 12.6.6 beta, build number: 21G644

What’s new with watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 beta?

With tvOS 16.5 beta, Apple is testing a new feature for the Apple TV app on the Apple TV 4K set-top box: the ability to watch more than one game at a time. Multiview allows users to watch up to four simultaneous streams at once. The feature is available for live sports streamed through the TV app, like MLB Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass.

One big change coming with watchOS 9.5 is the new system for installing betas that was introduced with iOS 16.4. Both operating systems now ask for the Apple ID to show and download operating system beta updates.

The system checks whether the account is associated with a developer or user registered in the public beta program. It then shows the beta update available for that program. With this change, regular users will no longer be able to install developer betas, for example.

In addition, Apple has also released a new beta of macOS Monterey 12.6.6, which only brings bug fixes and security improvements. There’s no word on when these updates will become available to the public.

Spot any changes in today’s beta updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.