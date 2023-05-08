Monday’s best deals: 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $249 off, AirPods Pro 2 $200, more

Kicking off a new week, 9to5Toys is bringing us all of the best discounts for this fine Monday. Amongst all of the other savings up for grabs, Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro is now down to all-time low prices at $249 off. Also on sale and seeing the first discount is months are AirPods Pro 2 at $200, which rounds out the deals today alongside an Anker iPhone charger Gold Box from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $249 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering the best price to date on Apple’s latest flagship 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Now dropping the elevated 1TB model down to $2,449.99 shipped for the Space Gray style, today’s offer amounts to $249 in savings from the usual $2,699 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save period, and clocks in at $49 under our previous mention. It has only been this price once before, too. Those who can get away with less storage, the 512GB capacity sells for $2,250 down from its usual $2,499 price tag.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

AirPods Pro 2 deliver improved ANC, battery life, and Find My features

Amazon today is starting off the work week with one of the first chances this year to save on the new AirPods Pro 2. Apple just refreshed its flagship true wireless listening experience last fall, with a handful of discounts set to follow over the past few months. Now on sale for $200, the latest pair of earbuds from Apple arrive with $49 in savings from the usual $249 going rate. That not only marks the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low, but also the lowest we’ve seen in two months since back in March. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 continue the legacy left by the original pair of the high-end earbuds by delivering one of the most robust listening experiences on the market.

Everything comes centered around one of the hallmarks of the Apple ecosystem, with the H2 chip enabling quick handoff between devices, as well as upgraded audio processing for even more peaceful active noise cancellation. There’s Spatial Audio to throw you right into the center of your favorite album and studio sessions, improved battery life that means the six hours of onboard listening is 33% more than the first-generation pair, and a redesigned charging case that delivers MagSafe charging on top of a lanyard loop, Find My access, and an extra 30 hours of play back.

Anker iPhone chargers start from $9 in latest Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a collection of its latest chargers. Including power accessories for the latest iPhones and Android smartphones, as well as other devices, pricing starts at $9. Our top pick is on the Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip at $65. While you’d more regularly pay $95, today’s offer lands at the best we’ve seen to date. The $30 in savings go so far as to undercut our previous mention by $11 in order to land lower than ever before. Perfect for streamlining the desk or communal charging space, this power strip sports a compact design that still managed to pack in six ports. There’s notably two full AC outlets that are then joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Then as the star of the show, you’ll find two 100W USB-C GaN ports for powering up MacBooks and much more. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know about the lineup, too.

Alongside the charging station above, the Anker savings also continue over to a collection of other offerings. Live through the end of the day, you can save on plenty of different ways to top off devices both at home and on-the-go, ranging from desktop-class power stations to portable chargers fit for iPhone 14 and more. Here are some of our other favorites!

