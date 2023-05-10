Google I/O Roundup: Pixel 7a and Fold, Pixel Tablet, slew of AI features, much more

Google I/O 2023 kicked off today with the keynote unveiling Google’s latest hardware, Android 14, a ton of upcoming AI features across the company’s apps, and much more. With our 9to5Google colleagues live at the event, read on for a round-up of everything Google announced today.
Coming in at about two full hours in length, Google’s I/O keynote was packed. Early on there were announcements around YouTube, Google Photos, Maps, and more.
- Google Photos ‘Magic Editor’ uses AI to make drag-and-drop photoshop
- Google Maps adding ‘Immersive View for Routes’ this Summer [Video]
Google Bard opens up and AI features abound
Next, we got an update on all the AI advancements and new features on the way including Google Bard dropping the waitlist in 180 countries, generative AI coming to Gmail, AI-enhanced Google Search, Project Tailwind, and more.
- Google Bard drops waitlist in 180 countries, adds dark theme, Gmail and Docs export
- Google branding generative AI in Gmail, Workspace as ‘Duet AI’
- Google showcases AI features coming to Search [Video]
Google said its philosophy for next-gen AI is to make it helpful for everyone with these four principles:
- Improve knowledge and learning
- Boost creativity and productivity
- Enable others to innovate
- Build and deploy responsibly
Android 14
Getting into some of the bigger announcements, Google showed off new features coming with Android 14 like generative AI wallpapers, lockscreen clocks and shortcuts, “Magic Compose” coming to Android Messages, and more:
- Android 14 adding lockscreen clocks and shortcuts, gen AI wallpapers
- Google Messages gaining AI-based ‘Magic Compose’
Pixel 7a, Fold, and Tablet
Getting into Google’s new hardware, as expected the new Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet were all officially unveiled today.
Pixel 7a comes in at $499 with the custom Tensor G2 chip, face unlock, 6.1-inch display, and more:
- Google announces Pixel 7a powered by Tensor G2 chip, face unlock for $499
- Review: Pixel 7a affordably delivers on every promise of the Pixel series
Pixel Fold is the company’s first foldable and has a 5.8-inch outer display with an inner 7.6-inch screen. No surprise but it also comes with a $1,799 price tag, however, Google is throwing in a free Pixel Watch:
- Google Pixel Fold goes official for $1,799, ships June 27 with free Pixel Watch
- Pixel Fold and Tablet hands-on: Unexpected first-generation surprises [Gallery]
Meanwhile, Google’s new Pixel Tablet features an interesting dual design with an included Speaker Dock that charges the device and offers improved audio. Google’s also designed a unique adjustable stand.
Much more was unveiled during the keynote with lots more following after. Head over to 9to5Google for all of the best coverage on I/O 2023 and you can also watch the keynote below:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments