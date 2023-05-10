Google I/O Roundup: Pixel 7a and Fold, Pixel Tablet, slew of AI features, much more

Google I/O 2023 kicked off today with the keynote unveiling Google’s latest hardware, Android 14, a ton of upcoming AI features across the company’s apps, and much more. With our 9to5Google colleagues live at the event, read on for a round-up of everything Google announced today.

Coming in at about two full hours in length, Google’s I/O keynote was packed. Early on there were announcements around YouTube, Google Photos, Maps, and more.

Google Bard opens up and AI features abound

Next, we got an update on all the AI advancements and new features on the way including Google Bard dropping the waitlist in 180 countries, generative AI coming to Gmail, AI-enhanced Google Search, Project Tailwind, and more.

Google said its philosophy for next-gen AI is to make it helpful for everyone with these four principles:

Improve knowledge and learning

Boost creativity and productivity

Enable others to innovate

Build and deploy responsibly

Android 14

Getting into some of the bigger announcements, Google showed off new features coming with Android 14 like generative AI wallpapers, lockscreen clocks and shortcuts, “Magic Compose” coming to Android Messages, and more:

Pixel 7a, Fold, and Tablet

Getting into Google’s new hardware, as expected the new Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet were all officially unveiled today.

Pixel 7a comes in at $499 with the custom Tensor G2 chip, face unlock, 6.1-inch display, and more:

Pixel Fold is the company’s first foldable and has a 5.8-inch outer display with an inner 7.6-inch screen. No surprise but it also comes with a $1,799 price tag, however, Google is throwing in a free Pixel Watch:

Meanwhile, Google’s new Pixel Tablet features an interesting dual design with an included Speaker Dock that charges the device and offers improved audio. Google’s also designed a unique adjustable stand.

Much more was unveiled during the keynote with lots more following after. Head over to 9to5Google for all of the best coverage on I/O 2023 and you can also watch the keynote below: