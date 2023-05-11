Facebook Messenger joining the long list of discontinued Apple Watch apps later this month

The latest Apple Watch app casualty is Meta’s popular Facebook Messenger. In the last few days, users have been getting warnings about the Messenger app for Apple’s wearable being killed off and Meta has confirmed the move.

Over the years we’ve seen more and more companies move away from offering an Apple Watch app and now Meta is the latest major platform to give up on a dedicated app for Apple’s wearable.

Spotted by PiunikaWeb via Review Geek, a few users started seeing an alert on Meta’s Messenger app for Apple Watch titled “Changes to Messenger on Apple Watch.”

Messenger for Apple Watch has allowed users to both read and respond to messages up until now. But starting June 1, the warning says when the app is retired, Apple Watch users will only be able to get notifications from iPhone for Messenger.

After May 31st, Messenger won’t be available as an Apple Watch app, but you can still get Messenger notifications on your watch.

Review Geek heard back from a Meta spokesperson who confirmed the news and said iPhone, desktop, and web will be the main way Apple users can use Messenger from June on:

“People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the end of May they will no longer be able to respond from their watch. But they can continue using Messenger on their iPhone, desktop and the web.” (The spokesperson later clarified that this change will take place “at the beginning of June,” rather than the “end of May.”)

Interestingly, it seems Meta hasn’t shared the warning with many users, nor has it shared a statement with the general public about the change.

While more and more apps leave Apple Watch, Apple is expected to bring what could be a major change to its wearable with watchOS 10. That could bring less focus on third-party apps with a new widget-based UI.