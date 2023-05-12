HomeKit Weekly: abode security system in 2023 – Still the best for HomeKit?

Since early 2020, I’ve used abode as my primary security system. I’ve discussed it a number of times in past editions of HomeKit Weekly, but I continue to get emails asking if I am still using it, etc. I wanted to take an opportunity to update my review, discuss how I am using it in my new house, and where I’d like it to go in the future.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

HomeKit supports remains strong

abode has done a nice job with its HomeKit integration overall. In fact, it’s the single reason I recommend it over other products. It’s not just about using HomeKit to change the alarm status to stay/away, etc. It’s mainly focused on how it exposes the door sensors, window sensors, and motion sensors to HomeKit. You might not be the type to add on additional HomeKit motion sensors or HomeKit door sensors for automation purposes, but if they’re already in HomeKit because of your security system, well, that’s another story.

abode door sensors

HomeKit door sensors, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated sensor categories for unlocking some fun and beneficial automations. Many people don’t want to install them because they add something to the outside of your door. Especially for front doors that might be made of wood, adding a white sensor can make it stand out. Here’s where I really love abode’s slim strip sensor as well as its recessed door sensor. Once installed, both of them are completely hidden. You then have a HomeKit door sensor in your environment. You can now create automations like “turn on my lights” when the door is open after 5:00 PM – which would indicate that you’re home from work. You can also create a sensor that would turn on an outdoor flood light that is supported by HomeKit when your door is open after sunset.

The slim door sensors are my preferred option as the installation is quite literally something that takes seconds. In one of my doors, there simply wasn’t enough room for a slim sensor to be installed and for the door to shut all the way. The recessed door sensor was easy to install to the door of the door and door frame using a drill. One benefit to the recessed over the slim door sensor is it has a battery that can be replaced.

abode motion sensors

abode’s motion sensor also works with HomeKit as well. I am very fond of the abode Multi Sensor because it can be placed almost anywhere without needing to screw it into the wall. It can be placed on a shelf, end table, etc. It can be included as a sensor to set off your abode security system, but it also then be leveraged inside of HomeKit to create automations. You could easily create a HomeKit automation to set your HomeKit thermostat to a certain temperature based on the motion inside the living room or bedroom. Again, the beauty here is that you already have these devices for your security system. It’s not yet another tech device to have in your home. It’s a device that many people will already have, but abode’s HomeKit integration expands the functionality. In a sense, it’s really how smart homes should work. Existing products with smart home functionality versus needing to buy a dedicated product.

What else?

Outside of the HomeKit integration, I am using a lot of abode products. We have the keypad but still use the abode location-based automations day to day. The abode iPhone app has some great ways to automatically turn the alarm to different states based on your location that I prefer over using the native HomeKit approach.

We’re also using the abode smoke monitor. While it’s not a HomeKit-compatible smoke detector, it can notify you and adode’s monitoring station if your normal smoke detectors in your home start blaring. The device is listening for the sound that a smoke detector makes.

I also subscribe to abode’s professional monitoring as well. By opting for Abode’s Pro Monitoring Plan, you can enjoy the benefits of a professionally monitored security system without being tied down by expensive contracts. With this plan, you’ll have access to the Abode App, allowing you to monitor and control your security system remotely from anywhere. Plus, abode’s USA-based center will provide round-the-clock professional monitoring for break-ins, fires, and medical emergencies. I get a nice discount off our homeowner’s insurance with the monitoring as well. Another huge benefit of professional monitoring is that it includes LTE monitoring as a fallback for if your internet is down. I have my abode hub plugged into ethernet, but it also works over Wi-Fi as well.

Wrap up

Abode’s security system with HomeKit integration remains my preferred option for home security. The system’s integration with HomeKit offers a range of possibilities for unlocking fun and useful automations, particularly with door sensors, window sensors, and motion sensors.

You can buy an abode starter kit from Amazon or directly from abode. It’s trivial to add on new accessories in the future, so you can start small and expand as your budget allows.