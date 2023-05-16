 Skip to main content

Apple Support app overhauled with new layout, quicker access to nearby providers, more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 16 2023 - 10:01 am PT
Apple is rolling out a notable update to the Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad today. The update brings a revamped layout that makes it easier to manage your activity, expands the app to new regions, and more. Head below for the full details.

Apple says that the revamped Apple Support app layout streamlines the process of viewing and managing your support account, including calls, chats, reservations, and more. There’s also a new feature that allows customers to easily browse the providers in their area to find the quickest way to get support and service for their devices.

Today’s update to the Apple Support app also brings the app to Vietnam and adds Vietnamese as a supported language. In total, Apple says the app is now available in 32 languages and 174 regions.

Here is the full changelog:

  • Browse the providers in your area to see what’s nearby.
  • New layout makes it easier than ever to view and manage your calls, chats, reservations, and other activity.
  • Expanded region availability to Vietnam and added Vietnamese as a supported language. The Apple Support app is now available in 32 languages and 174 regions.
  • Performance enhancements and bug fixes.

The Apple Support app is a useful resource for finding help for any problem you might face with your Apple hardware or your Apple ID. You can download it on the App Store for free. Today’s new update is still rolling out, so you might not see it right away in the App Store on your device.

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

