Whether you’re having temporary trouble with your WiFi or would like to set up a wired connection so you don’t give up most of your internet’s performance, follow along for how to use Ethernet with iPad over USB-C or Lightning.

iPad’s capabilities have grown over the years and the switch to USB-C for more of Apple’s tablets has made it easier than ever to do things like using Ethernet for a stable internet connection. It’s also possible to get Ethernet set up with iPads that use the Lightning port.

Beyond personal use, setting up an iPad with Ethernet can be a great option for businesses or organizations using the tablet for kiosks, etc.

How to use Ethernet with iPad over USB-C or Lightning

iPads with USB-C

Apple’s tablets with USB-C include the 2018 and later iPad Pro, 2020 and later iPad Air, 2021 iPad mini, and iPad 10.

Pick up any USB-C hub that includes Ethernet if you don’t have one already (Anker from around $23, AmazonBasics from about $18, Satechi from around $80) Plug it into your iPad and plug in your Ethernet cable You should see an adapter icon show up in the top right corner of your iPad To double-check your Ethernet connection is working you can head to Settings > Ethernet

iPads with a Lightning port

You can either use a Lightning to Ethernet adapter or a Lightning to USB adapter connected to a USB to Ethernet adapter (Apple sells Belkin’s for $100, also on Amazon, some MFi options go from around $20, USB to Ethernet adapters sell from around $15) Plug it into your iPad and plug in your Ethernet cable To double-check your Ethernet connection is working you can head to Settings > Ethernet

Here’s how these steps look on iPad:

After tapping USB 10/100/1000 LAN you’ll see your Ethernet network details:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials: