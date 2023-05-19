Apple releases first iOS 16.6 beta to developers

Apple on Friday released the first iOS 16.6 beta for developers just one day after the public release of iOS 16.5. The update comes on the same day that the company also released the first betas of macOS Ventura 13.5, watchOS 9.6, and tvOS 16.6. But it’s unclear at this point what’s new with the update.

Before talking about iOS 16.6 beta, let’s recap what’s new with iOS 16.5.

iOS 16.5 wasn’t a huge update. It added a new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as sports-related features for Apple News users. More specifically, these are the changes that came with iOS 16.5:

A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

What about iOS 16.6 beta?

We still don’t know what’s new with iOS 16.6 beta. Presumably, the update doesn’t add any major new features. That’s because Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 next month at WWDC 2023, so the company is probably focused on saving the new features for the next major update to its operating system.

Developers with a device enrolled in the beta program can now download iOS 16.6 beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The build number is 20G5026e.

Spot any changes in today’s iOS 16.6 beta software update? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.