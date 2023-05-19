Apple rolling out first beta of macOS 13.5, watchOS 9.6, and more to developers

Just one day after the public release of iOS 16.5, Apple is now rolling out the first beta of watchOS 9.6, tvOS 16.6, and macOS Ventura 13.5 to developers. Read on as we detail what to expect for these updates.

iOS 16.5 wasn’t a huge update. It added a new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as sports-related features for Apple News users. As for macOS Ventura 13.4 and watchOS 9.5, the updates added a new system that checks the user’s Apple ID to enable the system to get beta software. watchOS 9.5 also added a new Pride watch face.

tvOS 16.5 enables the new Multiview feature, which lets users watch up to four sports streams on the Apple TV app at the same time. The feature currently works with MLS Season Pass and MLB Friday Night Baseball.

What’s new with macOS 13.5 and watchOS 9.6 beta?

But what about today’s updates? Well, we don’t know what’s new yet, but presumably, these are no big updates either. Apple will hold WWDC 2023 next month, which is when the company will announce beta versions of iOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. So it seems more likely that macOS 13.5 and watchOS 9.6 will be more focused on fixing bugs and improving the overall performance of the system.

Here are the build numbers for today’s updates:

macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 1: 22G5027e

tvOS 16.6 beta 1: 20M5527e

watchOS 9.6 beta 1: 20U5527c

