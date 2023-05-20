iOS 16.5 breaks compatibility with Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 dongle

On Thursday, Apple released iOS 16.5 to the public with new wallpaper choices, updates to Apple News, and more. As it turns out, this update also breaks compatibility with Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter accessory for iPhone and iPad users.

This dongle connects to an iPhone or iPad via Lightning and has a built-in USB-A port that you can use to connect a myriad of accessories to your iPhone or iPad. There’s also a built-in Lightning port for charging the iPhone or iPad. According to users who rely on this accessory, however, iOS 16.5 breaks compatibility with both of those ports.

In posts on Apple’s Support forums, Reddit, and the MacRumors forums, users say that the Lightning and USB-A ports on this accessory are rendered useless after updating to iOS 16.5. The Lightning port does not passthrough power to charge the iPhone and iPad. Connecting an accessory to the adapter via USB-A results in an error message that says the adapter requires too much power to operate.

While Apple bills this as a “camera adapter accessory,” iPhone and iPad users actually rely on it for connecting a range of USB-A products to their devices. This includes things like Ethernet adapters, digital audio converters, and more.

One affected user explains:

iPhone 13 Pro Max here hitting same issue. I’ve been using the official Apple Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter for months to send lossless Apple Music to my DAC, and it’s worked flawlessly and charged my phone at the same time. As soon as I updated to iOS 16.5 this morning, the adapter not only doesn’t communicate to the DAC at all, it doesn’t even charge my phone. When I test plugging in an iPad on a previous OS version, it communicates and charges just fine. This has to be an issue with iOS 16.5, and I hope it’s resolved quickly – very bad look for an official Apple accessory to be rendered inoperable by a step update of iOS.

Apple support has been unable to help the affected customers. The problem is likely software-related, given that it was tied to the release of iOS 16.5. This means Apple will likely have to release iOS 16.5.1 at some point in the near future to fix compatibility with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter accessory.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon