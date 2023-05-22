Monday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe Power Bank $84, 10.9-inch iPad $399, $999 off M1 Pro MacBook Pros, more

Monday has arrived with a fresh batch of discounts in tow, all of which are headlined by only the second discount the year on Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank at $84. All-time low price cuts have also arrived on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad from $399 and its companion accessories. And if you’re not sold on the new M2 Pro models, there’s $609 or more in savings on Apple’s refurbished M1 Pro MacBook Pros at new all-time lows. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank sees second discount of the year

Marking only the second discount of the year, a rare chance to save on Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank is going live today. Starting off the week courtesy of Amazon, the first-party iPhone 14 accessory normally sells for $99. But today it drops down to $84. That’s $15 off the usual price tag and on top of delivering only the second chance to save this year, is coming within $5 of the 2023 low. It’s the best we’ve seen since the only other discount this year from back in March, too.

Designed to pair with all of Apple’s most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live last fall that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad sees all-time low discounts

Joining price cuts on its official accessories, there has never been a better time to bring home Apple’s latest 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad. Completing the puzzle of scoring the full iPadOS experience, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, too, Amazon is now marking down the colorful new addition to Apple’s lineup to its best price ever. Now starting at $399 across all four colors of the latest 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB, today’s offer arrives at $50 off the usual $449 list price. It has only budged from that MSRP a handful of times since the beginning of the year, arriving as the first discount in over a month. The savings also continue over to the elevated 256GB capacity, which now goes for $549 from its usual $599 price tag to the second-best price yet at within $9 of the low.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Now for all of the signature accessories that turn one of the best tablets onto the market in one of the best portable productivity machines. Sure this may be one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, but there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your machine. A great place to start is the signature Magic Keyboard Folio, which is now also getting in on the savings at $219 from its usual $249 going rate. At that all-time low, you’re scoring a 2-in-1 design that can magnetically snap off the keyboard while still delivering some protection.

Though Apple’s standard Smart Folio cover is a great alternative that comes in one of four vibrant colors and sells for a much more affordable price that has been made even better with 20% discounts. In either case, the Apple Pencil is a must-have if you’re looking to take notes, draw, or really even just unlock some of the perks of precision input. It’s down to $89 from the usual $99 MSRP on the updated USB-C adapter model, too.

Take $609 or more off Apple’s refurb M1 Pro MacBook Pros

Woot this week is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s now previous-generation flagship macOS machines. Those not sold on the new M2 counterparts will now find the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB falling to $1,390 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $1,999 going rate, today’s offer arrives at a new all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention. It’s the first offer in over a month at $609, as well. Even deeper savings are available on the 512GB capacity, too.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year

If you need an even more capable machine, 16-inch version of M1 Pro MacBook Pro is now also getting in on the savings. Delivering the same flagship chip as found above, this model steps up with a larger display and much of the same experience otherwise. It originally sold for $2,499, and is now down to $1,500 in Grade A refurbished condition for the 512GB capacity. That’s $999 off and beating our previous mention by $99 in order to mark a new all-time low.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]