Petey for iPhone and Apple Watch updated with AI history and conversation, streaming, more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 24 2023 - 8:08 am PT
Popular iPhone and Apple Watch GPT client Petey has received another update bringing some handy features. Among the changes are history/conversation details that make it easy to pick up where you left off, streaming answers for a faster and smoother experience, and more.

Petey developer Hidde van der Ploeg has been delivering regular updates for Petey with a recent release including Apple Music support and more.

Now Petey 2.2.2 is out with several valuable features. Here’s how Hidde describes the new History and Conversation feature:

You can now pick up a conversation right where you’ve left off thanks to history, it even syncs from your watch! In addition to history you’ll now be able to see a nice information view for each conversation which will show you all locations, links and how much tokens you’ve used.

Another major improvement is streaming answers:

Petey now streams the answer word-for-word to your device so it feels a lot faster and there won’t be any timeout errors anymore. This is a big BIG performance improvement which is especially helpful for GPT-4

More changes include:

  •  New interface icons made by Kevin Anderson (@kevandrsn)
  • Faster responses
  • Misalignment of the TextField cursor fix
  • You can now re-validate your API key (for when you received access to GPT-4 from OpenAI)
  • Added Special thanks section in the about view to thank everyone that helped
  • Clear indication of which speech bubble [has] been read
  • Translation fixes for Chinese (Simplified)
  • Bug fix which prevented you from using GPT-4 on watchOS with an API key

With the OpenAI GPT developer API having a cost, Petey is a paid app at $4.99 with the option for either a subscription or a one-time purchase to unlock full access to GPT. And if you have your own GPT API key, you can use that.

