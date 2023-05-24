Petey for iPhone and Apple Watch updated with AI history and conversation, streaming, more

Popular iPhone and Apple Watch GPT client Petey has received another update bringing some handy features. Among the changes are history/conversation details that make it easy to pick up where you left off, streaming answers for a faster and smoother experience, and more.

Petey developer Hidde van der Ploeg has been delivering regular updates for Petey with a recent release including Apple Music support and more.

Now Petey 2.2.2 is out with several valuable features. Here’s how Hidde describes the new History and Conversation feature:

You can now pick up a conversation right where you’ve left off thanks to history, it even syncs from your watch! In addition to history you’ll now be able to see a nice information view for each conversation which will show you all locations, links and how much tokens you’ve used.

Another major improvement is streaming answers:

Petey now streams the answer word-for-word to your device so it feels a lot faster and there won’t be any timeout errors anymore. This is a big BIG performance improvement which is especially helpful for GPT-4

More changes include:

New interface icons made by Kevin Anderson (@kevandrsn)

Faster responses

Misalignment of the TextField cursor fix

You can now re-validate your API key (for when you received access to GPT-4 from OpenAI)

Added Special thanks section in the about view to thank everyone that helped

Clear indication of which speech bubble [has] been read

Translation fixes for Chinese (Simplified)

Bug fix which prevented you from using GPT-4 on watchOS with an API key

With the OpenAI GPT developer API having a cost, Petey is a paid app at $4.99 with the option for either a subscription or a one-time purchase to unlock full access to GPT. And if you have your own GPT API key, you can use that.