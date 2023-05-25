Weather Strip gets minute-by-minute precip forecasts, Apollo Weather gains ‘Groups’ and ‘Route Analysis’

Two unique weather apps have received updates this week. Weather Strip which features a clever week-long timeline view has received minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts and more while Apollo Weather which is focused on athletes has gained Weather Groups and Route Analysis.

Weather Strip for iPhone and iPad update

Weather Strip 1.8 has arrived with the headlining feature being minute-by-minute rain and snow forecasts. Here are all the changes:

Radar-based minute-by-minute rain and snow forecasts

Text summary of rain, snow, and cloud cover

Configurable background colors for home screen widgets (via long-press on a widget)

Daily precipitation in weekly & combo widgets (turn on in app settings)

Many smaller fixes and improvements

You can read more on the latest update on Weather Strip’s website. Weather Strip is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases for the app after a two-week trial.

Apollo Weather gets Weather Groups and Route Analysis

Meanwhile, Apollo Weather which is designed for athletes has received an update that’s particularly handy for cyclists with version 1.3:

Weather Groups and Route Analysis Weather Groups helps athletes track hourly forecasts across multiple locations. While it is valuable for runners and hikers, it excels for cycling. Cyclists can monitor weather conditions before embarking on a ride and even add a route to visualize the journey, simplifying planning and preparation.

Apollo Weather is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s capabilities.