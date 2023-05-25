 Skip to main content

Weather Strip gets minute-by-minute precip forecasts, Apollo Weather gains ‘Groups’ and ‘Route Analysis’

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 25 2023 - 2:23 pm PT
0 Comments
Weather Strip Apollo Weather updates

Two unique weather apps have received updates this week. Weather Strip which features a clever week-long timeline view has received minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts and more while Apollo Weather which is focused on athletes has gained Weather Groups and Route Analysis.

Weather Strip for iPhone and iPad update

Weather Strip 1.8 has arrived with the headlining feature being minute-by-minute rain and snow forecasts. Here are all the changes:

  • Radar-based minute-by-minute rain and snow forecasts
  • Text summary of rain, snow, and cloud cover
  • Configurable background colors for home screen widgets (via long-press on a widget)
  • Daily precipitation in weekly & combo widgets (turn on in app settings)
  • Many smaller fixes and improvements

You can read more on the latest update on Weather Strip’s website. Weather Strip is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases for the app after a two-week trial.

Apollo Weather gets Weather Groups and Route Analysis

Meanwhile, Apollo Weather which is designed for athletes has received an update that’s particularly handy for cyclists with version 1.3:

Weather Groups and Route Analysis

Weather Groups helps athletes track hourly forecasts across multiple locations. While it is valuable for runners and hikers, it excels for cycling. Cyclists can monitor weather conditions before embarking on a ride and even add a route to visualize the journey, simplifying planning and preparation.

Apollo Weather is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s capabilities.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12