Best Memorial Day weekend deals: M2 iPad Pro from $850, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Max $99 off, more

All of the best Memorial Day Apple deals are now live heading into the holiday weekend courtesy of 9to5Toys. On tap today, Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro starts off the savings from $850 to pair with one of the first chances to save this year on AirPods Max at $99 off. Not to mention all-time lows across Apple Watch Ultra styles from $702. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro joins in on the savings

Not to let the 12.9-inch model have all the fun, Amazon is now following up with the first chance to save in months on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Dropping the Wi-Fi 256GB model down to $849.99 shipped, today’s offer lands on the Space Gray style at $49 off the usual $899 going rate. This is the first chance to save since back in March when it went for $1 less, and is the third-best price to date overall. The elevated 512GB capacityis also getting in on the savings at $1,049, down from the usual $1,099 price tag.

This time around, everything with the 11-inch iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra Memorial Day deals go live from $702

The Memorial Day Apple savings are now going live and come headlined by Apple Watch Ultra discounts to some of the best prices ever. Starting with the Trail Loop stylings at $729.99 shipped, pricing across the board drops from the usual $799 going rate on nearly every model. This model is now resting at the all-time low of $69 for only the second time at $9 under our previous mention. There’s also the Ocean Loop collection that starts from $702 with $97 in savings attached and is joined by Trail Loop offerings at $749. Both of these are at all-time lows, too.

Stepping up the feature set from previous-generation models and even the usual Series 8 offerings, Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

AirPods Max on sale for one of the first times this year with $99 discount

Joining all of the other holiday weekend Apple deals going live as Friday has arrived, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to Apple’s AirPods Max. Available across four of the styles, today’s offer lands at $450. Down from $549, you’re looking at only the fourth chance to save of the year period that comes matched by $99 in savings. We saw it go on sale at this price for just a weekend earlier in the month, but otherwise it’s the first chance to save since back in the beginning of April.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

