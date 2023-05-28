Apple Pay director in charge of Tap to Pay partnerships departs company

There’s a new name to add to the list of recently departed corporate Apple employees. The executive in charge of managing Apple Pay partnerships with banks and credit unions in the Americas is leaving the company. The departing director has also oversaw Apple’s year old Tap to Pay feature.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg revealed the news that Eric Hoffman is exiting Apple in the weekly Power On newsletter:

Apple’s services group had another notable exit this past week, I’m told, as Eric Hoffman leaves the iPhone maker after eight years. He has been the company’s director of Apple Pay business development, overseeing partnerships with banks and other financial institutions for the Americas.

Gurman adds that Hoffman, whose official title was Director of Apple Pay Business Development at Apple, has been instrumental in business partnerships with the company’s Tap to Pay feature.

Tap to Pay launched in February 2022 as a way for businesses to accept contactless payments via their iPhone. Tap to Pay is primarily used to turn iPhones into Apple Pay payment terminals, but the feature actually works with all contactless payment methods including credit and debit cards and competing digital wallets.

Jennifer Bailey, who is a vice president of Internet Services, oversees the Apple Pay organization and is the more recognizable name.

Nevertheless, Eric Hoffman joins the likes of Doug Beck (senior sales executive), Evans Hankey (design lead), Peter Stern (services VP), Michael Abbott (iCloud boss), Anna Matthiasson (online store VP), Mary Demby (information systems boss), Ian Goodfellow (machine learning director), and Peter Distad (TV+ and sports business boss) who have all left for various reasons over the last year.

two things: (1) that’s a long time to run and (2) his last two retweets suggest seem relevant https://t.co/saYgM32iWc — zac (@apollozac) May 28, 2023