Apple TV app experiencing outages just before Ted Lasso finale

The Apple TV app services including Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels are currently experiencing outages, according to Apple’s system status page.

Readers are reporting they are unable to view TV+ content, or the app simply deems them ‘signed out’ — a common symptom when Apple’s servers go down.

On the system status page, Apple officially says that users may be experiencing intermittent issues with this service and they are investigating the fault.

The outage is inconveniently timed given that the highly-anticipated Ted Lasso season three finale (and perhaps last ever episode) is set to air later tonight. Hopefully, the issues are resolved before then, so fans of the series can watch the premiere right on schedule.