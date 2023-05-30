Hands-on: Nomad’s rich limited edition ‘Atlantic Blue’ Apple Watch Sport Band

Nomad has debuted its latest limited edition Apple Watch Sport Band. The new “Atlantic Blue” offers a rich, deep hue. Read on for a hands-on look at this new Apple Watch band and the features and benefits beyond Apple’s Sport Band.

I’ve been using the limited edition Atlantic Blue Nomad Sport Band with my Apple Watch Ultra. It has the same tried and true design and features as the existing Nomad Sport Band in a sharp limited edition color.

Nomad’s new Atlantic Blue is a really rich navy hue that looks fantastic. For context, I think the blue looks a bit lighter in person than on Nomad’s website. But it reads darker in shade/indoors than outside/in sunlight.

Nomad Sport Band specs

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

150mm size – “one size fits most” for 45 and 49mm Apple Watches

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Price: $60

As I shared when I previously reviewed the Nomad Sport Band, I appreciate the pill-shaped closure pin design gives a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses with its Sport Band. And the Nomad Sport Band offers full adjustability.

Atlantic Blue Nomad Sport Band (looks a bit darker inside)

If you haven’t worn Nomad’s Sport Band, the ventilation channels really improve airflow for a more breathable experience compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band.

Nomad’s Sport Bands have become my Apple Watch go-to for years now and they’ve proved durable and comfortable in the long run.

Get the limited edition Atlantic Blue

You can pick up the Nomad Atlantic Blue Sport Band for Apple Watch now for a limited time.

It’s made for 45/49 mm Apple Watches in the M/L 150mm size (fits most wrists), priced at $60. Other colors include Lunar Gray, Ash Green, Dune, Marine Blue, Ultra Orange, and Black.