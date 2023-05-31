15-inch MacBook Air: Everything we know ahead of WWDC

Apple is rumored to have several new Macs up its sleeve for WWDC 2023 next week. One of those new Macs is expected to be the 15-inch MacBook Air, the biggest MacBook Air that Apple has ever released. Head below as we round up everything we know about the 15-inch MacBook Air so far…

15-inch MacBook Air specs

The rumor is that the 15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by Apple’s M2 chip. While there were plans inside Apple to use an M3 chip, this was reportedly scrapped due to supply chain challenges. Apple is now expected to release the first M3 Macs later this year.

According to Bloomberg, the M2 chip inside the 15-inch MacBook Air will provide performance that is on par with the current 13-inch MacBook Air. Initially, it was rumored that Apple was planning to offer the 15-inch MacBook Air with an optional M2 Pro chip configuration, but this was also scrapped.

The larger design of the 15-inch MacBook Air compared to the 13-inch model could allow Apple to improve things like battery life. The bigger the form factor, the more space Apple has inside for batteries. As it stands right now, the 13-inch MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life while watching video and 15 hours while browsing the web.

Other specs to consider include storage and memory. The entry-level 15-inch MacBook Air will likely feature 8 GB of unified memory, with configuration options of up to 24 GB. Storage will likely start at 256GB, with storage upgrades up to 2TB available.

Display

The headlining feature of the new MacBook Air will, of course, be the new 15-inch display. Bloomberg has reported that the machine will feature the same resolution display as the current 14-inch MacBook Pro, which is 3024-by-1964.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro has a display density of 254 pixels per inch. The 15-inch MacBook Air will run at the same resolution but with slightly less sharpness due to the larger display. It will likely have a pixel density of around 240 pixels per inch.

Design

Apple just overhauled the MacBook Air’s design language last year. With the introduction of the M2 13-inch MacBook Air, it switched from the iconic wedge-shaped design to a flat-edged design that’s similar to other products like the MacBook Pro, iPad, and iPhone 14.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will likely use that same design language, just in a bigger form factor to account for the larger display. We also expect the new machine to be available in the same four color options: silver, starlight, space gray, and midnight.

In terms of ports, the 15-inch MacBook Air will likely feature two USB-C ports as well as a MagSafe connector for charging. There are no indications that Apple will increase the number of ports compared to the 13-inch MacBook Air. If you want additional connectivity options, you’ll have to spring for the 14-inch MacBook Air.

Following its expected announcement at WWDC 2023 on June 5, the 15-inch MacBook Air will likely be available to order relatively soon after. The latest supply chain reporting has suggested that Apple’s partners have already stockpiled quite a bit of inventory and are prepared to begin shipments soon.

In terms of pricing, there haven’t been any concrete rumors. That being said, we can gain some insight by looking at the MacBook Pro lineup. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499. That’s a price difference of $500 for the bigger screen size.

If Apple applies the same methodology to the MacBook Air, we’d expect the 15-inch model to start at $1,699. That’s $500 more than the current M2-powered 13-inch model.

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference keynote address will take place on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for comprehensive coverage leading up to the event. We’ll also be onsite for WWDC 2023 all week long.

