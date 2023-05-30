Apple reportedly to announce ‘several new Macs’ at WWDC 2023 keynote on Monday

Apple’s WWDC 2023 kicks off on Monday with a special opening keynote. In addition to new software like iOS 17 and watchOS 10, the company is expected to unveil its much-rumored mixed reality headset. But beyond that, we might see new Macs at the event. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is about to introduce “several new Macs” at the keynote.

WWDC 2023 to be packed with new products

With just a few days left until the WWDC 2023 special event, Gurman said on Twitter that he expects the keynote will be mainly focused on multiple new Macs and the mixed reality headset, with the new versions of Apple’s operating systems taking a back seat.

At this point, it’s no surprise that the mixed reality headset, so far called Apple Reality Pro, will take the spotlight at the event. Apple has been working on this project for years, and it’s the company’s next big thing after the launch of the Apple Watch in 2014. For the first time, Apple has invited multiple VR experts to attend the event in person, which strongly suggests that the headset is coming.

When it comes to software, we’ve been hearing for months that most of the updates to be introduced next week won’t bring any major changes. There are virtually no rumors about new features coming to macOS 14, tvOS 17, and iPadOS 17. Only watchOS 10 is rumored to get a new interface, while iOS 17 is expected to gain new customization options for the Lock Screen and a refreshed Control Center.

As for Macs, there’s a lot of uncertainty about upcoming products. Rumors have been teasing a new 15-inch MacBook Air for a long time. 9to5Mac has heard from sources that Apple has been working on new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip. A new 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by M3 is also being worked on. The last time these laptops were updated was in June last year.

‘Several new Macs’ coming soon

However, Gurman recently said that the first M3 Macs will be released later this year, while the soon-to-be-introduced 15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by the same M2 chip as the current 13-inch model. So what exactly are these “several Macs?”

It’s hard to tell at this point. Apple recently updated the Mac mini and the high-end versions of the MacBook Pro with the M2 chip and its variants, so it seems unlikely that these models will get another update any time soon. There’s the iMac, but both Gurman and 9to5Mac sources report that the company has decided to skip the M2 chip for its all-in-one desktop.

So what’s left? The Apple Silicon Mac Pro and a new version of Mac Studio, which is still powered by M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips. Apple recently sent out an internal memo to its retail stores saying that it will begin accepting the Mac Studio into its trade-in program starting next week.

The thing is, the same memo says that the M2 MacBook Air and the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro will also be added to the trade-in program. Will Apple release new M3 MacBooks and a new Mac Studio next week? Is the Apple Silicon Mac Pro coming? We don’t know, honestly. But it seems that new Macs are coming, so if you’re planning to buy a new computer, it might be better to wait a few days.

WWDC 2023 opening keynote will take place on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.