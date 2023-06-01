 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 436: Final iOS 17 wishes, Apple headset expectations, and new Mac rumors ahead of WWDC

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 1 2023 - 9:27 pm PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Chance give their final takes on what they expect from WWDC next week, including the latest rumors around new Mac hardware and the much anticipated Apple headset, as well as predictions for iOS 17 and the rest of Apple’s operating systems.

Sponsored by Roborock: Check out Roborock’s latest Roborock S7 Max Ultra, featuring a complete hands-free cleaning solution and Roborock’s easy-to-use app. The ultimate cleaning powerhouse that refuses to compromise.

Sponsored by Masterclass: Unlimited access to 180+ classes delivered in bite-sized lessons.

Follow

Twitter: @ChanceHMiller

Mastodon: @chancehmiller@mastodon.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More

Subscribe or Follow

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.