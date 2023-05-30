Apple TV+ teases new TV shows and movies in summer sizzle reel

Apple TV+ has dropped its latest sizzle reel, showcasing its upcoming slate of content as we head into summer. The new one-minute includes sneak peeks at upcoming new series, such as Palm Royale, Sugar and Lessons in Chemistry, as well as teasing new seasons of popular Apple originals including The Morning Show and The Afterparty.

As Apple’s most popular title Ted Lasso comes to an end (supposedly) tonight, the launch of this new campaign is well timed to appease subscribers with the promise of new content.

The ad highlights the upcoming second season debuts of Loot, Swagger, Foundation, and The Afterparty as well as the third season of The Morning Show (already renewed for season four) and the final season of Physical.

New series shown in the ad include Lessons in Chemistry, Hijack, The Crowded Room, Sugar, Palm Royale and Masters of the Air. New movies The Beanie Bubble and Flora and Son were also featured.

Watch the teaser below, and check out our guide for all the announced Apple TV+ TV show and movie release dates so far.