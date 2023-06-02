Apple Store Battersea Power Station store opens on June 15; Wallpaper available

We learned yesterday that an Apple Store at Battersea Power Station would be one of around 50 new retail stores the company plans to open in the next four years – and it turns out we don’t have long to wait for that one. The company has now revealed that it opens on June 15.

The former power station is home to Apple’s UK headquarters, and it was known that the company planned to open a store there too, but only now do we have a few details …

Battersea Power Station

The iconic building is known around the world, thanks to the Pink Floyd Animals album cover art (below). Formerly a major power station helping to power London, it was finally decommissioned in 1983 – and spent a great many years abandoned, while London figured out what to do with it.

Since the building was an iconic part of the London landscape, it was given “listed” status, which means that the overall appearance of the building had to be preserved and protected as part of any redevelopment. Agreement was finally reached for a combination of apartments, office spaces, and retail stores – with Apple taking the bulk of the office space for its new UK campus.

A major redevelopment of the area saw the US embassy moving to a nearby location, and a new Tube station opening to provide easy access.

Apple Store Battersea

Bloomberg yesterday revealed Apple’s ambitious plans to expand its retail store network, with Apple Store Battersea listed as an example.

The most notable new stores under discussion or in development include three sites in India, the company’s first outpost in Malaysia and an upgrade to Apple’s historic location in the Opera shopping area of Paris, according to the people. It’s also soon opening a store at the Battersea Power Station in London by its new local headquarters and is planning an additional location in Miami. And there’s a flagship store slated for the Jing’an Temple Plaza in Shanghai.

Apple Battersea has now been added to the company’s UK website, with an opening date of Thursday June 15.

Our brand-new London store at the iconic Battersea Power Station is almost ready to explore. We can’t wait to welcome you and help you build your ideas.

The address is Ground Floor Turbine Hall A, Circus Road W, London SW11 8AL.

Special Today at Apple sessions

The company has announced two special Today at Apple sessions to celebrate the opening, and explore the building.

Art Tour: Drawing Perspective at Battersea Power Station Transform the way you observe and sketch the world around you using Procreate. On a tour of Battersea Power Station, we’ll head out to show you how being mindful of space, objects and places can add interesting details to your drawings. We’ll also pay attention to the building’s original detail and features. iPad Pro and Apple Pencil devices provided. In collaboration with Battersea Power Station. Photo Tour: Capturing the Story of Battersea Power Station Discover a new point of view on photographing buildings, architectural details and structures with your iPhone. We’ll head out to explore Battersea Power Station and the surrounding area. You’ll learn how to combine angles with lines to create perspective, adding textures and shapes to set your composition. Devices will be provided, or bring your own. In collaboration with Battersea Power Station.

Bricks wallpaper available

The store is currently hidden behind brick-themed placarding, and Apple has made available matching celebratory wallpaper (top image).