15-inch M2 MacBook Air now $49 off in Monday’s best deals, MagSafe Battery Pack $84, more

Ahead of 15-inch M2 MacBook Air launch day tomorrow, Amazon is now taking $49 off with a launch deal. This is the first discount on the entry-level model for those without edu access from Apple, too. It’s joined by an official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack price cut to $84, as well as a chance to save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra style at Amazon. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air arrives tomorrow at $49 off

Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air officially begins arriving tomorrow, and just a day ahead of time, is now going on sale. Curtesy of Amazon, you can now drop the entry-level 256GB configuration down to $1,250 across all four styles. That’s $49 off the usual $1,299 going rate and landing as the retailer’s first chance to save. This is also the only offer we’ve seen outside of Apple’s direct edu pricing on the most affordable model of Apple’s new release. Those who need extra storage can also save $49, as the 512GB configuration drops to $1,450. In either case, deliver is set for just a day after the Tuesday, June 13 launch.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank drops to $84

Marking only the second discount of the year, a rare chance to save on Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank is going live today. Starting off the week courtesy of Amazon, the first-party iPhone 14 accessory normally sells for $99. But today it drops down to $84 shipped. That’s $15 off the usual price tag and on top of delivering only the second chance to save this year, is coming within $5 of the 2023 low. It’s the best we’ve seen since the only other discount this year from back in March, too.

Designed to pair with all of Apple’s most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable, it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra style

Amazon is now offering every Apple Watch Ultra model for $749. Across all three styles of the new flagship wearable, the Ocean, Alpine Loop, and Trail Loop bands are all on sale from the usual $799 price tags. This $50 discount applies across the board and delivers the second-best prices of the year on most of the lineup. We’ve seen models go for as low as $702 in the past, but that was on very limited color and band selections. So if you’ve been waiting to bring a specific configuration to your wrist without paying full price, your chance is finally here.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]