AAPL closes at new record high after Vision Pro announcement

Apple (AAPL) stock has seen its first record close in over a year today after trading ended at $183.79. The new record-high closing price occurred just one week after Apple unveiled its Vision Pro mixed reality product coming next year.

Apple stock also saw record highs for intraday trading both before and after the Vision Pro announcement last Monday.

Today’s new record-high closing is the first for Apple since reaching a $3 trillion company valuation during intraday trading in January 2022. Apple would go on to lose $1 trillion in value by year’s end due to iPhone supply constraints bottlenecking sales.

And while Apple stock saw the company’s valuation hit the $3 trillion mark last year, AAPL still hasn’t closed with a $3 trillion company valuation.

Despite significant setbacks at the end of last year, it now looks likely that Apple will close with a $3 trillion valuation sooner than later. Apple is once again positioned as the most valuable company on Wall Street, with a $2.89 trillion valuation.

In terms of products, Apple is planning four new iPhones with USB-C this fall. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are gaining the Dynamic Island design introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro. 9to5Mac has in-depth reporting on the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as well. The latter iPhone is expected to be the first with a periscope design lens system for enhanced optical zoom.

Apple Vision Pro, the company’s all-new AR/VR product, will hit stores in the United States in early 2024. The product carries a $3,499 price tag. Corrective lenses are sold separately.