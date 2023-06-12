Addigy’s Watchdog utility to repair Rapid Software Response deployments now available for other MDM vendors

A few weeks ago, I reported that Addigy had determined that as many as 25% of managed macOS devices were in a “stuck state” due to failed Rapid Software Response installations and would stop communicating back to the MDM server. Addigy had been waiting on Apple to fix the problem, but as time went on, it became apparent that it wasn’t going to be fixed on this round of macOS updates ahead of the release of macOS Sonoma.

Long gone are the days of waiting to deploy software updates to your fleet of devices. As zero-day exploits are discovered and made known, IT administrators are forced to quickly deploy updates to ensure their fleets are protected. If IT administrators cannot ensure their devices are being updated properly as well as report back that confirms the installation, a host of problems can occur on the security side but also on compliance concerns. Currently, there is no way for IT teams to know which machines are not implementing the Rapid Software Response updates without manual inspection.

Today, Addigy has released a universal version of its Watchdog utility aimed at restoring device management connectivity with all mobile device management vendors. To promote a healthy Mac administrators community, Addigy is making the fix available for free without any tracking. There’s no gated download page, and it’s compatible with all of the major device management platforms.

Download the Watchdog utility for free.