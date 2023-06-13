Deals: AirPods Max $99 off, Belkin Continuity Camera mount $25, ESR MagSafe Battery Pack $50, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a chance to save on AirPods Max at $99 off. No refresh at WWDC means that these are and will still be Apple’s flagship listening experience for well into the future. From there, it’s all about iPhone 14 accessories with a pair of MagSafe add-ons. Belkin’s iPhone 14 MagSafe Mount complements Continuity Camera with a drop down to $25, which is paired with a chance to save on ESR’s new MagSafe power bank that doubles as a wallet and stand at $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Max didn’t get the WWDC refresh everyone hoped, now $99 off

Earlier this month at WWDC, wishful thinking saw many hope that we’d see a second-generation pair of Apple’s flagship headphones debut. But with the developer event having come and gone without any new hardware of that variety, we’re seeing a well-timed discount go live on the one and only pair of AirPods Max. Courtesy of Amazon, the Apple ANC headphones are now down to $449.99 shipped in just the Space Gray style. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at $99 in savings as well as a match of the 2023 low. This is matching our previous mentions, though we did see a few more styles included in those sales.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback and Hey Siri support. Not to mention you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

You could instead go with the newer AirPods Pro 2, which take on more of a true wireless design than the over-ear build of the AirPods Max above. Packed into that different form-factor is the new inclusion of an adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of which makes the $200 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling for those who don’t need a more capable listening experience.

Belkin’s iPhone 14 MagSafe Mount complements Continuity Camera

Amazon is now offering one of the first times to score Belkin’s recently-released iPhone MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount. Now marked down to $25, today’s offer lands from the usual $30 going rate at Amazon. It’s only the second offer from the retailer and matches the all-time low there, too.

Belkin’s MagSafe mount takes on a different form-factor from other models on the market, positioning itself right on your MacBook’s screen to serve as the perfect Continuity Camera companion. Apple first launched the feature in iOS 16, letting you leverage your iPhone and its stellar camera array to replace your Mac’s webcam. It has a small ledge that’ll rest perfectly on a MacBook display, with a fold out kickstand for using on its own when taking advantage of tvOS’s new FaceTime support. Take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

ESR’s MagSafe power bank doubles as a wallet and stand at $50 low

Earlier this month we took a hands-on look the new ESR MagSafe Battery and Wallet, and now Amazon is offering a chance to save. The versatile 2-in-1 iPhone 14 accessory today drops down to $49.99 shipped from its usual $66 going rate. That’s 24% off and landing at an all-time low with one of the very first discounts attached since launching earlier this spring.

This new release from ESR may be its most compelling yet, bundling in a MagSafe battery pack with wallet. The power bank sports a 5,000mAh capacity and is complemented by room for a pair of bank cards or IDs. It’ll snap right onto the back of your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. On top of just pulling double duty on both battery and card storage duties, there’s also an integrated stand that can fold out to prop up your smartphone. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

