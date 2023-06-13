Apple adds iOS 17 Notes feature to Pages alongside Keynote ProRes and Numbers SVG updates

One new feature in iOS 17 is the ability to start formatting a document in Notes then opening it in Pages for even more formatting capabilities. Apple released Pages, Keynote, and Numbers 13.1 today, and release notes specifically call out the iOS 17 feature.

“Start writing in Notes, then open your note in Pages to continue editing with powerful design and layout features,” reads the first feature mention in Pages 13.1 release notes.

Pages 13.1 also includes these updates:

Create business reports, school papers, and greeting cards with updated templates

Insert date and time fields into your document

Add scalable vector graphics (SVGs) to your documents and preserve visual quality at any size

Break apart imported SVG images and save them to your shapes library for future use

Retain SVG images when exporting books into EPUB format, including book cover art

Show subtotal summary labels in stacked bar, column, and area charts

Insert and play ProRes videos in your document, now on iPhone and iPad

Export the pages of your document as image files

Meanwhile, Keynote 13.1 brings ProRes video support and SVG enhancements:

Insert and play ProRes videos in your presentation, now on iPhone and iPad

Add scalable vector graphics (SVGs) to your presentations and preserve visual quality at any size

Break apart imported SVG images and save them to your shapes library for future use

Show subtotal summary labels in stacked bar, column, and area charts

Lastly, Numbers 13.1 has its own SVG updates:

Show subtotal summary labels in stacked bar, column, and area charts

Add scalable vector graphics (SVGs) to your spreadsheets and preserve visual quality at any size

Break apart imported SVG images and save them to your shapes library for future use

Insert and play ProRes videos in your spreadsheet, now on iPhone and iPad

Insert date and time fields into your spreadsheet

The new version of Apple’s iWork suite of apps is rolling out now on the App Store.