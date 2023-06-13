Reddit CEO digs in on API tomfoolery, warns employees of wearing logo in public

Reddit CEO u/spez is back from a trip to the landfill with a fresh supply of trash to burn in the company’s ongoing garage fire.

Steve Huffman emailed his company this week to explain that his vision is superior to what users want, and P.S., maybe don’t wear the Reddit logo in public for a while.

From the memo obtained by The Verge:

We have not seen any significant revenue impact so far and we will continue to monitor. There’s a lot of noise with this one. Among the noisiest we’ve seen. Please know that our teams are on it, and like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well. […] I am sorry to say this, but please be mindful of wearing Reddit gear in public. Some folks are really upset, and we don’t want you to be the object of their frustrations.

In the view of Captain U-spez, having a thousand subreddits go private is just one of those mystery steps between free stuff and profit.

After all, Huff expects most of those subreddits that somehow managed to take the site offline yesterday (seriously, how is that possible??) to return to normal after the one-day blackout period.

It’s almost like s-PEZ is dispensing out a challenge for Reddit’s most passionate user base to take it up a notch if they really want their message heard.

The most bizarre aspect of all this is u-spezy’s obsession with making Apollo and other third-party Reddit clients look like the troublemakers. Projection, much? Disrupt away, we say, and good luck making the guy who literally raises money for homeless dogs look bad.