Yoga Day Challenge returns to Apple Watch with new stickers to unlock in time for iOS 17

The International Day of Yoga takes place on June 21 this year, and Apple is marking the occasion with a special Yoga Day Challenge for Apple Watch users.

Apple encourages Apple Watch customers to participate in the International Day of Yoga each year by completing a short (or long) yoga session.

“Join in on the International Day of Yoga. On June 21, do a yoga workout of 10 minutes or more, and you’ll earn this award,” says Apple. “Record your time with any app that adds workouts to Health.”

Apple Watch includes built-in yoga tracking to use when you’re following an instructor or know what poses you prefer. You can also access Apple’s catalog of instructor-led yoga sessions through its Fitness+ service on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

The four new stickers for this year’s Yoga Day Challenge animate to demonstrate your affection for stretching and mindfulness.

The new stickers will especially be handy with iOS 17, which includes an enhanced sticker experience with new effects and more. Apple is also bringing the Health app to the iPad for the first time, starting with iPadOS 17 this fall.