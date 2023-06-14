 Skip to main content

2024 Apple History Calendar trilogy remembers retail and services milestones

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 14 2023 - 8:16 am PT
Stephen Hackett knows a thing or two about Apple history. For the last couple years, making great wall calendars has become a new skill set for the Relay FM cofounder.

In previous years, Stephen has tackled historic Apple hardware dates and software snapshots in time. For the 2024 Apple History Calendar, there’s an all-new twist – blips on Apple’s timeline for retail and services.

“These dates cover everything from Apple’s earliest ideas about the Internet to the latest in it’s growing collection of services, complete with key dates in the history of the Apple Store as well,” writes Stephen.

“The calendar features a custom design and measures 20×13, and comes with a pre-punched hole to hang it on your wall. Each month highlights a bunch of these important dates, paired with photographs taken by me of items in my Apple collection, a custom illustration for the cover and more.”

You can back the Kickstarter today to guarantee your 2024 will include just the right about of Apple nostalgia.

