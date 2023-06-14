Here’s how many more Android users switch to iPhone than the other way around

Last month CIRP analyzed how many Android users were switching to iPhone and found it to be at a 5-year high. However, the report didn’t include what percentage of iPhone users were switching to Android. Now the data is out showing how much stronger Apple is at pulling Android users to iPhone than Google is at getting iPhone users to jump to Android.

CIRP released its new report titled “Apple to Android and Android to Apple – Do People Really Switch?” on its Substack today.

From its data between March 2022 and 2023, CIRP found that 15% of new iPhone customers had come from Android.

Today’s report shows almost the same results over the last 12 months with 14% of iPhone buyers coming from Android in the US.

So how what percent did Android see of users switching from iPhone? 4%. That means iPhone sees 10% more switchers than Android in the US.

CIRP data on customer loyalty also corroborated Apple’s stronger iPhone pull. It found iPhone/iOS had a 94% rate of existing customers choosing to stick with Apple for their next smartphone.

Meanwhile, Android had a strong loyalty rate, but it was 3% lower at 91% – which feeds into the higher rate of users switching to iPhone.

CIRP highlights that both are impressive customer loyalty rates, “but in a two-horse race, there can be only one winner – and iPhone is ahead by more than a nose.”

We’ll be keeping an eye on how the switching rates trend in the months and years ahead.

Top image via 9to5Google