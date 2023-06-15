Deals: M1 Max Mac Studio falls to new low at $300 off, 15-inch MacBook Air $100 off, iPad Pros from $729, more

Thursday has a new collection of Apple deals on tap, delivering all-time lows across three of the latest devices. Those who don’t need the new M2 Max model can save $300 on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio as a new all-time low arrives at $1,699. That’s being paired with a more portable way to take advantage of Apple Silicon, with the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro returning to the best Amazon price yet at $729. And if you’re looking to bring home a shiny new 15-inch MacBook Air, the latest M2 device is now $100 off at Amazon. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio sees $300 discount to new all-time low

After seeing Apple take to the Cupertino stage earlier in the month to reveal a new series of M2 Macs, savings are beginning to go live on the now previous-generation models in the lineup. Today is seeing the Mac Studio get the clearance treatment courtesy of trusted retailer Expercom. Right now, the M1 Max Mac Studio with 32GB memory is now marked down to $1,699. That’s $300 off the original $1,999 price tag and landing at the lowest price we have ever seen. It’s $200 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring, too.

Apple’s original Mac Studio still arrives as the most powerful M1 machine available thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below as we take a closer look at how it compares to the new M2 Max edition.

During the first week of June, Apple did reveal the new M2 Max version of Mac Studio. This model joins the lineup to replace the M1 Max edition above, delivering an identical overall design with some performance bumps. As for how those two compare, you’re looking at an improved 12-core CPU on the newer version to juxapose the 10-core chip on the original. Wi-Fi 6E is another new addition for Apple’s latest, replacing the standard Wi-Fi 6 found on last year’s model. We just put together a guide that takes a deeper dive at all of the similarities and differences, but the main takeaway is that the $300 in savings above may very well be worth not bringing home Apple’s latest desktop Mac.

Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to Amazon low of $729

Joining the discount from earlier in the week we tracked on its larger 12.9-inch counterpart, Amazon today is marking down the entry-level 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for the first time in months. Last on sale back in April, today’s offer now undercuts that by dropping the 128GB model down to $729. That’s $70 off the usual $799 going rate and a match of the all-time low for one of the first times. The last time it was this low was back in February. It’s $21 under our previous mention, too.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

If you’re looking to fully max out your iPadOS screen real estate, we’re also still tracking discounts across much of the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro lineup, too. With $99 or more in savings attached, pricing now starts at $1,000 in order to deliver all of the M2 specs noted above in an even more capable form-factor.

Regardless of which M2 iPad size you do end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89. That’s the second-best price to date at $40 off, while also landing within $5 of the best discount we’ve ever seen.

Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air now $100 off

Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air officially begins arriving tomorrow, and just a day ahead of time, is now going on sale. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now drop the entry-level 256GB configuration down to $1,199. That’s $100 off the usual $1,299 going rate and landing as an extension of the retailer’s first chance to save. This is also the only offer we’ve seen outside of Apple’s direct edu pricing on the most affordable model of Apple’s new release, while clocking in at $50 below the original pre-launch offer. Those who need extra storage can also save $49, as the 512GB configuration drops to $1,449.99.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage.

Sonos launches rare pre-summer sale from $134

Sonos today is ending the work week by offering a rare chance to save on some of its latest speakers and soundbars. Normally when we see Sonos gear go on sale lately, it has been on its in-house refurbished gear. That changes today, and the popular brand is marking down a collection of smart audio releases for only the second time this year. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite release from the sale has the recent Sonos Beam Gen 2 sitting at $399. On top of joining everything else in the sale as being on sale for only the second time this year, it’s also one of the first discounts to date overall at $100 off. This is matching the all-time low and is the first chance to save since back in February. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]