Friday’s best deals: 13-inch M2 MacBook Air hits $980, Sonos summer sale from $135, Satechi gear, more

13-inch M2 MacBook Airs now start from $980 lows

Woot is now closing the work week by discounting Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starting at $979.99 Prime shipped for a 256GB open-box model. Shipping will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,099 following a price cut announcement at WWDC, today’s offer delivers $119 in savings and the best discount we’ve seen. It was last at $999 for a new condition model, and now those who don’t mind going the open-box route can lock-in some added savings. Alongside the entry-level model, Woot also has the 512GB configuration for $1,229.99. This is landing at yet another one of the best prices yet with $160 in savings attached.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air now $100 off

Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air officially begins arriving tomorrow, and just a day ahead of time, is now going on sale. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now drop the entry-level 256GB configuration down to $1,199. That’s $100 off the usual $1,299 going rate and landing as an extension of the retailer’s first chance to save. This is also the only offer we’ve seen outside of Apple’s direct edu pricing on the most affordable model of Apple’s new release, while clocking in at $50 below the original pre-launch offer. Those who need extra storage can also save $100, as the 512GB configuration drops to $1,399.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage.

Sonos launches rare pre-summer sale from $134

Sonos today is ending the work week by offering a rare chance to save on some of its latest speakers and soundbars. Normally when we see Sonos gear go on sale lately, it has been on its in-house refurbished gear. That changes today, and the popular brand is marking down a collection of smart audio releases for only the second time this year. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite release from the sale has the recent Sonos Beam Gen 2 sitting at $399. On top of joining everything else in the sale as being on sale for only the second time this year, it’s also one of the first discounts to date overall at $100 off. This is matching the all-time low and is the first chance to save since back in February. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Satechi’s 200W GaN charger packs 6 USB-C ports

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 200W GaN 6-port USB-C Charging Station for $128. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at one of the first discounts since releasing earlier in the year. Today’s offer amounts to $22 in savings and comes within $8 of the all-time low. It is also the third-best discount to date. The charger was out of stock during the last sitewide sale from Satechi, too.

This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks with a 140W output to iPhones, and iPads, earbuds, and other accessories. It has become a staple in my charging setup after I took a hands-on look in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the spring, too.

