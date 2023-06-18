 Skip to main content

GRID offering 15% discount on all its frames this Father’s Day

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 18 2023 - 6:43 am PT
0 Comments
GRID frames

GRID is a company that takes recycled devices such as an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook and deconstructs them part by part into beautiful nostalgic art pieces. The sleek and modern design of the frame blends in great with any home or office decor. And since this Sunday is Father’s Day, you can buy a GRID frame as a gift at a 15% discount.

You may have already seen GRID’s frames around. The company offers frames with different Apple products, such as the original iPhone, iPhone 4s, iPad mini, and even the first MacBook Air. They also have frames with other products like Nintendo’s GameBoy and an NES Controller.

My first GRID product was the GRID 4S, and it has become one of the best pieces of decoration in my house. I also shared a look back at the evolution of iPhone hardware based on GRID frames with details about the iPhone 2G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 6, and iPhone 7, not to mention the GRID iPad mini.

The GRID iPad mini follows the same recipe as the company’s other framed devices. This one, however, is quite unique as we’re talking about a product that’s much larger than a phone or smartwatch. Seeing the insides of an iPad is fascinating enough, and having these parts in a frame is even better.

GRID Father’s Day Discount

GRID frames

And if you have never had a GRID frame before, or if you’re looking for a cool gift for your father, here’s a great opportunity. Exclusively this Sunday, June 18, customers can purchase any GRID frames at 15% off through the GRID website. For this, all you have to do is apply the coupon FD15 at checkout.

For more information, check out the official GRID website

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

grid

grid

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.