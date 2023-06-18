GRID offering 15% discount on all its frames this Father’s Day

GRID is a company that takes recycled devices such as an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook and deconstructs them part by part into beautiful nostalgic art pieces. The sleek and modern design of the frame blends in great with any home or office decor. And since this Sunday is Father’s Day, you can buy a GRID frame as a gift at a 15% discount.

You may have already seen GRID’s frames around. The company offers frames with different Apple products, such as the original iPhone, iPhone 4s, iPad mini, and even the first MacBook Air. They also have frames with other products like Nintendo’s GameBoy and an NES Controller.

My first GRID product was the GRID 4S, and it has become one of the best pieces of decoration in my house. I also shared a look back at the evolution of iPhone hardware based on GRID frames with details about the iPhone 2G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 6, and iPhone 7, not to mention the GRID iPad mini.

The GRID iPad mini follows the same recipe as the company’s other framed devices. This one, however, is quite unique as we’re talking about a product that’s much larger than a phone or smartwatch. Seeing the insides of an iPad is fascinating enough, and having these parts in a frame is even better.

GRID Father’s Day Discount

And if you have never had a GRID frame before, or if you’re looking for a cool gift for your father, here’s a great opportunity. Exclusively this Sunday, June 18, customers can purchase any GRID frames at 15% off through the GRID website. For this, all you have to do is apply the coupon FD15 at checkout.

For more information, check out the official GRID website.