Lumen metabolic analyzer gets precise fat and carb burn results with iOS update

Lumen, the pocket-sized device that measures your metabolism to help you achieve health and fitness goals has received a new update. The iOS-connected device with Apple Health support now offers granular results to show you the exact percentage of fat and carbs your body is burning plus new healthy combo meal suggestions that line up with your personalized nutrition plan.

One of Lumen’s primary features is being able to analyze your breath at different times of the day and measure the fat and carbs that you’re burning. That’s what helps you understand your metabolic flexibility, creates a custom nutrition plan, helps you know what you should eat before a workout, and more.

Up until now, Lumen has used a 1-5 scale with 1 representing mostly fat burn, 3 being a mix of fat and carb burn, and 5 being mostly carb burn.

Granular fat and carb burn results

With its latest iOS update, Lumen now shows granular results so you’ll see exact percentages for the mix of fat and carbs you’re burning.

Lumen says the granular results will offer a “deeper understanding of how your body responds to different activities, nutrition choices, and lifestyle factors.”

Healthy combo meals

Another improvement with the update is new meal suggestions. Based on your personalized macronutrient plan, Lumen will now offer healthy combo meal suggestions.

Lumen notes the combo meals are really easy to log right in the app and will even offer “a breakdown for when’s best to eat your carbs.”

What’s Lumen?

Whether you want to lose or maintain weight, build muscle, improve endurance, or optimize your athletic performance, understanding how workouts, nutrition, and metabolism are connected is a huge advantage. Until Lumen launched in 2020, testing to see if you’re burning carbs or fat was an expensive process done in clinics and hospitals with large devices.

Lumen puts powerful metabolic analysis in your pocket with Apple Health integration to give you the personalized information you need (in the moment) about how your body is using energy, what you need to eat to hit your specific goals like a macronutrient plan, and more.

I first reviewed Lumen in 2020 and revisited it 2022 after a range of software updates, I’ve found it to be very helpful.

Lumen works as a subscription service priced at $349/year ($299 for 6 months optional) with the metabolic analyzer included and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.