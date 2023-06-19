 Skip to main content

Mosyle using AI to generate ready-to-use scripts for Apple Device Management using natural language

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Jun 19 2023 - 3:00 pm PT
AI-enabled updates have been a hot trend in 2023, and Mosyle is now bringing it to its Apple device management platform. Today, Mosyle announced Mosyle AIScript, the industry’s first generative AI-powered macOS scripting tool that lets IT teams use natural language to generate ready-to-use scripts for their Mac fleets.

Since our inception Mosyle has worked hard to introduce more products, features and improvements than any other company on the market, setting the standard in Apple device management and security,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “Today is an important chapter in that journey. With more power, intelligence, automation and accessibility than any other Apple-specific product, these new tools usher in a new era of macOS scripting with the power of generative AI.

With the release, Mosyle aims to simplify how IT teams use scripts on macOS.

Mosyle AIScript

Using generative AI, Mosyle AIScript brings the power of automation to the macOS scripting process. The solution enables IT admins to use natural language to ask for and receive ready-to-use scripts for thousands of commands ranging from checking battery health to deleting SSIDS, etc.

Mosyle Script Catalog

Mosyle’s new Script Catalog brings ready-to-deploy scripts created and managed by Mosyle’s development team for a fast deployment option. With Script Catalog “App Store,” Mac admins with limited scripting knowledge can leverage the tens of thousands of prebuilt scripts to automate the tedious parts of their workflows.

IT teams can also share and favorite their favorite scripts to share them across the same account. This feature is great for remote teams looking to build out a script repository to use for repeated actions.

Mosyle AIScript, Mosyle Script Catalog, and Favorite Scripts Beta are now available to all Mosyle Fuse and Mosyle OneK12 customers.

9to5Mac’s Take

While this is the first use of generative AI is still in the early days for macOS administrators, I suspect we’ll continue to see announcements from other vendors throughout 2023. The floodgates of AI have been opened, and in the face of budget freezes, AI-assistance device management features will continue to allow teams to do more with the same amount of people.

