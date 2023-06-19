Zeera launches new MagSafe case with magnetic kickstand [Hands-on]

Zeera continues its streak of producing high-quality accessories for your Apple products. They stole the show earlier this year with the MagSafe Duo alternative, the 3 in 1 MegFold. The MegFold was less than half the price of the MagSafe Duo while also including a third charging pad for your headphones. See our review here.

Zeera has followed up their releases of the MegFold and the VOXN charger with a new iPhone case that has a nice trick up its sleeve.

As I mentioned above, the Zeera case has a few functions that set it apart from your garden-variety iPhone case, but first and foremost, it’s a case.

The case provides all the protection you need while also staying relatively slim and sleek, which is a must for me. It provides all-around protection with a TPU bumper that has a small lip to protect the screen from touching any surface. It then gives you a hard PC back cover, which provides some shatter resistance for the back of these glass phones. They then use aluminum materials for the camera bump and the MagSafe ring. The most expensive part of the iPhone is the camera array, so having a raised lip for added protection made of aluminum is a great plus.

So as a case, it does everything you need it to. It is comfortable to hold in hand, gives you great protection for the most important parts of your iPhone, and includes a MagSafe ring for additional magnet strength; the frosted material gives it a unique look, and most importantly, the buttons are extremely clicky, which I love.

Additional features

You might have been able to see from the pictures above that there is a movable ring on the rear of the case. This ring serves a few purposes. Firstly, it added some much-needed magnet strength to the case. This will allow you to use any Magsafe accessory with confidence. Then you have the stand feature of the case. My biggest worry with this was that the hinge would lose its strength after constantly moving the case from normal to stand mode. But after two weeks of real testing, the hinge is just as strong as it was on day one.

But as you can see, there is a small area for you to be able to pull the stand out. It can be used to prop your phone up in portrait mode to watch some YouTube Shorts or place it in landscape mode to watch videos. It is extremely sturdy and passes all my tests. This stand can also be used as a ring loop to help with holding the larger iPhone Pro Max models.

Pricing and availability

The Zeera MagSafe Kickstand Case is currently available on Zeera’s website for a discounted price of $26.99. Another great point that Zeera made with this case is the variety and availability of these cases. It is available for every iPhone from the iPhone 12 and newer. So if you have one of those iPhone 12s that have lackluster magnets for MagSafe, this case will be extremely useful for that! Pair this case with their MegFold, and you have a nice traveling package for your iPhone.

Wrap-up

If you are looking for a protective case that looks good, feels soft to the touch, and gives you some added functionality like a built-in stand, then this is the way to go. I plan on using this on my iPhone 13 Pro Max until the iPhone 15 releases, and then let’s hope Zeera has iPhone 15 cases on the ready!

What do you think of these cases? Are you someone that always uses cases on their phones, or do you like to use your phone bare? Does your current case offer any additional functionality? Let’s discuss in the comments what makes a case usable!