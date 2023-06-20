Here’s how Apple News+ crossword puzzles appear in iOS 17

Starting with iOS 17, Apple is taking a page from the New York Times and integrating crossword puzzles into the News app. Puzzles will be available to Apple News+ and Apple One subscribers. Here’s how they look in iOS 17.

As of tonight, iOS 17 is currently only publicly available through the first developer beta version (beta 2 is expected on June 21). The upcoming crossword puzzle feature isn’t widely available in beta yet.

However, 9to5Mac reader Greg shared our first look at what to expect. Chance also managed to gain access to crossword puzzles on his iPhone, but the 5×5 crossword mini puzzle unsurprisingly stumped him.

Greg highlighted some of the crossword features that make the News app feel like a proper place for these puzzles:

Fortunately, Chance managed to solve his mini puzzle, unlocking a fun confetti drop:

Unfortunately, my iOS 17 beta instance hasn’t been blessed with crossword puzzles yet. If you’re an Apple News+ or Apple One subscriber like me, we’ll have to patiently await our chance to compete.

Crossword puzzles aren’t the only thing happening around the News app in iOS 17. Starting this fall, Apple News+ Audio Stories will be available in Apple Podcasts in addition to the News app.