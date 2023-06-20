A new TikTok Candle Media partnership will create opportunities for “underrepresented” creators and authors, according to the two companies. This will include a new program with a media company founded by actor and producer Reese Witherspoon …

The idea, say the two companies, is to provide TikTok creators with new opportunities for brand partnerships seeking story-driven content.

The partnership is set to also create opportunities for independent underrepresented TikTok creators, using creator-driven stories, trends, and ideas to contribute to the creative process, with the potential to scale further over time. Candle Media – whose business units include Hello Sunshine, digital publisher ATTN, Latin-focused Exile Content Studio, and Moonbug Entertainment – will work with TikTok to develop custom creative opportunities for brand-centric storytelling, which will then be brought to the world’s largest brand advertisers through TikTok.

Additionally, media company Hello Sunshine will provide emerging authors with opportunities to see their work picked up by film, TV, and audio producers.

A key element of this initial partnership will be a unique program with Hello Sunshine – a media company founded by Reese Witherspoon, and acquired in 2021 by Candle Media. This collaboration will uncover underrepresented independent authors and literary material from the vibrant #BookTok community, with the authors then supporting the development of premium film, TV, and premium audio projects. With over 147 billion views to-date, #BookTok is one of the most prominent communities on TikTok, which has reignited a love and interest for reading, as well as driven discovery and off-platform sales of new authors and their work. Together, TikTok and Hello Sunshine will continue to support emerging literary talent by giving them the opportunity to bring their unique stories to the world.

Female authors, who tend to be underrepresented in the publishing field, will get additional opportunities.

As part of the partnership, TikTok will also sponsor the next chapter of Hello Sunshine’s LitUp Writer Fellowship Program and equip underrepresented women storytellers with funding, mentorship, and marketing through the LitUp Writers Fellowship program. The TikTok community will be able to follow the program on the @ReesesBookClub TikTok channel.