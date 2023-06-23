 Skip to main content

Apple will appeal court ruling that it illegally and coercively interrogated staff over unions

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 23 2023 - 4:00 pm PT
Apple World Trade Center

On Friday, Apple announced its plans to appeal against a judge’s ruling that the company violated labor rights by interrogating employees about pro-union sympathizers and restricting the circulation of union flyers. In response, Apple says it disagrees with the complaints and says that “open, honest, and direct” communication is part of the company’s collaborative culture.

Judge prohibits Apple from interrogating employees over unions

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple says it will appeal the decision through the NLRB process. The ruling, disclosed earlier this week, is based on complaints from retail employees at Apple’s World Trade Center location in New York City. This is one of several Apple Stores in the US pushing unionization campaigns.

“Regular open, honest, and direct communication with our team members is a key part of Apple’s collaborative culture,” Apple said in the statement.

The judge ruled that Apple must desist from interrogating employees about labor activism. The company is also barred from confiscating “pro-union literature” in break rooms or “interfering with, restraining or coercing employees” in exercising their rights. The report notes that this is the first time an NLRB judge has ruled against Apple.

While the agency can order changes in company policies, it can’t impose punitive damages. If Apple does indeed appeal the decision, the case will proceed to the labor board’s members in Washington and then to the federal appeals court.

Apple faces challenges with the unionization of its stores

Apple Union

Apple has been facing disputes with its retail workers in the US since some stores decided to unionize. Last year, Apple’s retail store in Towson, Maryland, became the company’s first to unionize. On the other hand, Apple is continuing its efforts to stop stores from unionizing, including nationwide meetings with retail employees to “discuss the risks of unionization.”

After being accused of illegal anti-union tacticsApple has agreed to let a third-party audit check whether the company complies with its human rights policies.

