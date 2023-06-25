iPhone 15 release date: The latest news and what to expect

With WWDC now behind us, the next thing on Apple’s schedule for the year is the announcement and release of the iPhone 15 lineup. As of right now, the expectation is that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups will come out around the same time as iPhones do every year…

When will the iPhone 15 come out?

Apple is expected to have an all-new lineup of iPhones this year, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As you can see below, the iPhone release schedule over the past seven years has been incredibly consistent. The iPhone X is a notable outlier in 2017, as is the iPhone 12 lineup which was impacted by COVID-19 delays.

Here is a timeline of the latest iPhone release dates:

iPhone 14 Plus: October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022 iPhone 14: September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022 iPhone 13 : September 23, 2021

: September 23, 2021 iPhone 12 : October 23, 2020

: October 23, 2020 iPhone 11 : September 20, 2019

: September 20, 2019 iPhone XS : September 21, 2018

: September 21, 2018 iPhone X : November 3, 2017

: November 3, 2017 iPhone 8 : September 22, 2017

: September 22, 2017 iPhone 7: September 16, 2016

As we’ve seen in past years, the iPhone is Apple’s most important product release every year. This means the company will prioritize iPhone 15 production over all of its other products. If any supply chain challenges or hiccups were to emerge, Apple would delay other products before it would delay the iPhone 15 release date.

What’s new with iPhone 15?

As a quick refresher, we’re expecting a number of different changes with the iPhone 15 lineup this year. Here’s a brief rundown:

USB-C for charging on all models.

Slimmer bezels across the entire lineup.

The Dynamic Island will expand to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

A new titanium finish on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to use a new A17 Bionic chip made using the 3nm production process. This will be the first time Apple has used 3nm production for chips, resulting in improved performance and improved efficiency.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope lens for improved optical zoom for the rear-facing camera.

You can keep up with the latest iPhone 15 news and rumors in our complete guide, which is updated daily with new stories.