 Skip to main content

Avoiding Stories is getting even harder as they’re coming to Telegram

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 26 2023 - 7:51 pm PT
0 Comments
Avoiding Stories is getting even harder as they're coming to Telegram

Those temporary photos and videos known as Stories are everywhere these days. Popularized by Snapchat and Instagram, it seems that every social network has decided to have its own version of Stories. And if you’re not a fan of this feature, avoiding it will be even harder. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced this week that he’s bringing temporary photos and videos to his app.

Telegram Stories

In a message shared on his Telegram channel, Durov said that more than half of the feature requests submitted by users ask for a Stories feature. “Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if we didn’t listen to our users and didn’t innovate on existing formats,” Durov mentioned.

So how will Telegram Stories work? Well, pretty much the same way you would expect. Users will be able to share photos and videos that disappear after a while. However, Telegram is trying to do more than its competitors. For example, users can choose whether a Story will expire after 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours. Most apps make Stories disappear after 24 hours.

And while Instagram has one public feed for Stories and another for Close Friends, Telegram will let users create lists with different contacts for each Story. This means that you can share a specific Story with your best friends and another one just for your co-workers.

The interface is similar to what you find in other apps that already offer Stories, with a list of available Stories at the top of the list of chats. Users will have the option to react and reply to a Story. Reposting content from a channel on Telegram Stories will also be an option once the feature becomes available.

According to Durov, “even the skeptics on our team started to appreciate this feature. We can no longer imagine Telegram without it.” Telegram Stories will be available for users starting next month.

Would you use Stories on Telegram? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Telegram

Telegram

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.