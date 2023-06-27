 Skip to main content

Apple Canada no longer offers interest-free financing for iPhone, Mac and iPad

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 27 2023 - 4:59 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple Canada no longer offers interest-free financing for iPhone, Mac and iPad

Apple offers different financing options for customers buying new products, varying based on region. In Canada, you could finance a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac interest-free for up to 24 months. However, the company has quietly changed the financing terms offered in the country. From now on, all financing options have some interest rate.

Apple Canada financing is no longer 0%

As noted by Reddit users, the Financing and Credit webpage on Apple Canada’s website was updated this week to no longer mention the 0% interest offer to purchase a new Apple product. Instead, interest rates now range from 4.99% up to 7.99% APR.

Previously, customers could finance an iPad or Mac for up to 12 months interest-free, while a new iPhone could be financed for up to 24 months – again, interest-free. With the latest changes, the interest rate for financing an iPad or Mac is now 4.99%. When it comes to a new iPhone, the interest rate for financing up to 24 months is 7.99%.

For example, a 128 GB iPhone 14 that costs $1,099 in Canada can be financed in 24 installments of $49.70. By the end, the customer will have paid $1,192.79 for the device, totaling $93.79 in interest charges. It’s worth noting that the financing is provided by Affirm and not Apple. Apple also notes that some accessories are not eligible for financing.

In the US, Apple provides its own financing solution based on the Apple Card, which is interest-free and even applies to the Apple Watch and accessories. In addition, customers buying with Apple Card get a 3% cashback even when paying in installments. However, when it comes to the iPhone, Apple will no longer offer financing for those who opt for a SIM-free model.

The new rules for financing Apple products in Canada are now effective for new purchases.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores acros…
financing

financing

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.