Poll: Would you buy a new 30-inch iMac?

We’ve heard rumors about Apple working on a new generation of the 24-inch iMac, which would come with the M3 chip. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple also plans to introduce a larger 30-inch iMac in the future. While the existence of such a computer is currently unclear, we want to know if you would buy one.

The current iMac

Following the announcement of the M1 chip in 2020 and the beginning of the transition to Apple Silicon with the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, Apple announced in 2021 a completely redesigned iMac, also powered by the M1 chip.

The current iMac has a 24-inch 4.5K display and a much thinner design, thanks to the efficiency of the M1 chip. The computer is much faster than its Intel-based predecessor and features Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. It’s also available in multiple colors that resemble those of the original iMac G3.

However, following the launch of the M1 iMac, Apple has discontinued the 27-inch iMac and also the iMac Pro. To replace the larger version of its desktop, the company introduced the Mac Studio and Studio Display in 2022.

Rumors on M3 iMac and a new, larger 30-inch model

For some unknown reason, Apple has decided to skip the M2 chip for the iMac. Pretty much the entire lineup of Macs has already been updated with M2 and its variations, from the Mac mini to the Mac Pro. But the 2021 iMac is still there with the base M1 chip. Back in March 2022, 9to5Mac reported that Apple had no plans to release a new iMac anytime soon.

These rumors were corroborated by Gurman, who also reported that the next version of the iMac would feature M3 instead of M2. But apart from the new chip, the rumors provide no details about any changes in terms of design or other specs.

However, the latest report from Bloomberg suggests that there’s another new iMac model under development, this one with more significant changes.

According to Gurman, Apple is “conducting early work” on an iMac with a 30-inch or larger display. Since the project is in a very early stage, the specifications for this machine haven’t been defined yet. This means that it’s unclear whether this larger iMac will feature the base M3 chip or a more powerful variant, such as the M3 Pro or M3 Max.

In the past, Apple had two different versions of the iMac with a 27-inch screen. One of them had similar hardware to the 21-inch model, while the iMac Pro was powered by Intel Xeon processors and AMD Radeon Pro graphics.

Poll: Would you buy one?

Given the current lineup, it’s hard to imagine that Apple will introduce a new iMac to compete with Mac Studio and Studio Display. It seems more likely that this 30-inch iMac will just be a larger version featuring the same or similar hardware as the 24-inch model. Think about the new 15-inch MacBook Air, which has just been introduced with the same M2 chip as the smaller version.

And yet, I wonder if there’s still room for a larger iMac. A recent CIRP research revealed that the iMac accounts for only 10% of Mac sales in the US, while MacBooks account for 77% of sales. Another report revealed that even professionals are no longer interested in desktops, as Apple’s laptops are more powerful and capable than ever.

With that in mind, would you be interested in buying a 30-inch iMac, or at least a new smaller iMac? Let us know in the poll and also in the comments section below.