AAPL stock continues climb to $3T with record trading highs

Apple stock (AAPL) recently bucked a year-long trend and set a new record-high closing price. Now investors are looking at a new intraday trading high as well as the highest closing price to date.

The company closed at $189.59 per share today after opening at $189.08 and reaching $190.07 during trading. That puts Apple at a $2.982 trillion valuation based on market cap.

Apple nearly became the first company to close with a $3 trillion company valuation in January 2022, but the peak high didn’t last through intraday trading. Apple would go on to lose $1 trillion in value by year’s end due to iPhone supply constraints bottlenecking sales.

And while Apple stock saw the company’s valuation hit the $3 trillion mark last year, AAPL still hasn’t closed with a $3 trillion company valuation.

Despite significant setbacks at the end of last year, it continues to look likely that Apple will close with a $3 trillion valuation in the near future. Apple is once again positioned as the most valuable company on Wall Street.

In terms of products, Apple is planning four new iPhones with USB-C this fall. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are gaining the Dynamic Island design introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro. 9to5Mac also has in-depth reporting on the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The latter iPhone is expected to be the first with a periscope-design lens system for enhanced optical zoom.

Apple Vision Pro, the company’s all-new AR/VR product, will hit stores in the United States in early 2024. The product carries a $3,499 price tag. Corrective lenses are sold separately.