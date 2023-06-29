9to5Mac Daily: June 29, 2023 – Ask9to5Mac with Benjamin Mayo

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra coming this fall, new big iMac ‘in early development’ with larger than 30-inch screen
- Exclusive: Beats Studio Pro battery life exceeds AirPods Max, Spatial Audio fully featured, much more
- Apple speaks out against bill that could mandate CSAM scanning in iMessage
- Vision Pro safe area limited to 10×10 feet for VR experiences
- Report: Apple Vision Pro top strap helps headset weight issue, but Apple might not include it in the box
- MKBHD claims that post-processing is ruining iPhone photos
